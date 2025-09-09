Vice President elections 2025: CP Radhakrishnan becomes 15th V-P of India, defeats Justice Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes

NDA nominee C.P. Radhakrishnan has been elected as the Vice President of India with a total of 452 votes. Radhakrishnan, who has also served as the Governor of Maharashtra, defeated the INDIA bloc nominee Justice B Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes in the Vice Presidential elections held between 10:00 am and 05:00 pm on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The election took place almost 50 days after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as the Vice President on July 21 in a shocking move on the first day of the Monsoon session, citing health reasons.

While Radhakrishnan garnered 452 of the total 767 votes, Reddy received a total of 300 votes. A total of 15 votes were considered invalid. With the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) abstaining, the effective strength stood at 770 and the majority mark was at 386.

The voting figures indicated considerable cross-voting from the INDIA bloc MPs, as per India Today.

Of the total 788 eligible MPs, 767 exercised their right to franchise in the vice presidential election, marking a turnout of 98.2 per cent. 13 MPs abstained from voting, including 7 from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), 4 from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), 1 from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and 1 independent MP.

Advertisement

Radhakrishnan is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Coimbatore and the current Governor of Maharashtra. He belongs to the Gounder-Kongu Vellalar OBC community and is known as the Vajpayee of Coimbatore due to his approachable demeanour.

Reddy, on the other hand, is a retired Supreme Court judge from Telangana, known for rulings against Salwa Judum and on black-money investigations.

Both Radhakrishnan and Reddy expressed confidence in winning.

Reddy said he was "trying to awaken people's conscience," while Radhakrishnan called the contest a victory for "Indian nationalism" and the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India).