Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns: When will India get its next VP?

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar announced his decision to step down from this role, citing health reasons and due to medical advice, on Monday. Dhankhar became the third vice president to resign mid-term after VV Giri, who stepped down from his post on July 2, 1969, and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, who resigned on July 21, 2007.

Vice Presidents R Venkataraman, Shankar Dayal Sharma, and K R Narayanan also resigned from their posts, but only after being elected president.

Thanking President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the council of ministers, and the members of the parliament, Dhankhar said, "To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice-President of India, effective immediately.”

When will the next VP be appointed?

According to the Constitution, once the post of the vice president is vacant, the election to appoint the successor has to be held as soon as possibly. According to Clause 2 of Article 68 of the Constitution, an election to fill a vacancy in the office of the vice president occurring due to his death, resignation or removal, or otherwise will be held "as soon as possible" after it goes vacant.

The person who is elected will be entitled to hold office for a “full term of five years from the date on which he enters upon his office". While he serves for a term of five years, the vice president can continue to hold office till the successor assumes office.

The VP’s function as the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha is performed by the deputy chairperson or any other member of the Rajya Sabha authorised by the president of India in case of a vacancy.

Vice President election

As per Article 66 of the Constitution, the vice president is elected by the members of the Electoral College, consisting of members from both houses of Parliament. The election follows the system of proportional representation through the single transferable vote.

To be elected as vice president, a person must be a citizen of India and at least 35 years old. The candidate must also be qualified for election as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

A person is not eligible if they hold any office of profit under the Government of India, a state government, or any subordinate local authority.