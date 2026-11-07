Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot declared bankrupt as NCLT accepts SBI plea over Rs 12,668 cr dues

Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot declared bankrupt as NCLT accepts SBI plea over Rs 12,668 cr dues

Dhoot had executed personal guarantees for credit facilities obtained by Videocon Industries Limited (VIL) and Videocon Telecommunications Limited (VTL). According to filings made by SBI, the total outstanding dues as of September 30, 2026, stand at Rs 12,668.06 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 7, 2026 11:09 AM IST
Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot declared bankrupt as NCLT accepts SBI plea over Rs 12,668 cr duesThe court has directed Dhoot to provide a comprehensive statement of his financial position to the Bankruptcy Trustee within seven days.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has declared Venugopal Nandlal Dhoot, former promoter and director of Videocon Industries, bankrupt following a default on credit facilities totaling Rs 12,668.06 crore extended by State Bank of India (SBI) and its associate banks.

The Mumbai bench of the NCLT admitted the bankruptcy application filed by SBI under Section 121 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The order follows the collapse of Dhoot's personal insolvency resolution process, after creditors previously rejected his proposal to settle the outstanding liabilities by paying Rs 600 crore over a 36-month period.

Advertisement

The tribunal appointed insolvency professional Asish Narayan as the Bankruptcy Trustee to administer and distribute Dhoot’s personal estate. Under the directives issued by the NCLT, Dhoot’s entire estate now vests in the trustee, who has been mandated to issue a public notice inviting claims from creditors and submit a preliminary report to the tribunal within 90 days.

Dhoot had executed personal guarantees for credit facilities obtained by Videocon Industries Limited (VIL) and Videocon Telecommunications Limited (VTL). According to filings made by SBI, the total outstanding dues as of September 30, 2026, stand at Rs 12,668.06 crore.

This aggregate figure comprises Rs 9,322.10 crore under the rupee term loan facility, Rs 1,437.76 crore under the VTL facility, and Rs 1,908.19 crore under the working capital facility.

Advertisement

The loan accounts had originally defaulted after Videocon group entities suffered financial distress, leading to the initiation of corporate insolvency resolution proceedings against Videocon Industries in June 2018. SBI subsequently invoked the personal guarantees against Dhoot and moved the NCLT to recover the outstanding exposure.

The court has directed Dhoot to provide a comprehensive statement of his financial position to the Bankruptcy Trustee within seven days.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 7, 2026 11:09 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more