Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot declared bankrupt as NCLT accepts SBI plea over Rs 12,668 cr dues

The tribunal appointed insolvency professional Asish Narayan as the Bankruptcy Trustee to administer and distribute Dhoot’s personal estate. Under the directives issued by the NCLT, Dhoot’s entire estate now vests in the trustee, who has been mandated to issue a public notice inviting claims from creditors and submit a preliminary report to the tribunal within 90 days.

Dhoot had executed personal guarantees for credit facilities obtained by Videocon Industries Limited (VIL) and Videocon Telecommunications Limited (VTL). According to filings made by SBI, the total outstanding dues as of September 30, 2026, stand at Rs 12,668.06 crore.

This aggregate figure comprises Rs 9,322.10 crore under the rupee term loan facility, Rs 1,437.76 crore under the VTL facility, and Rs 1,908.19 crore under the working capital facility.

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The loan accounts had originally defaulted after Videocon group entities suffered financial distress, leading to the initiation of corporate insolvency resolution proceedings against Videocon Industries in June 2018. SBI subsequently invoked the personal guarantees against Dhoot and moved the NCLT to recover the outstanding exposure.

The court has directed Dhoot to provide a comprehensive statement of his financial position to the Bankruptcy Trustee within seven days.