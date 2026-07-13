Vietnam speedboat accident: Mortal remains of the 15 Indians to be brought back today

The mortal remains of the 15 Indians who died in a speedboat accident off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island will be brought back to India on Monday, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam said. The bodies will be flown from Ho Chi Minh City to Mumbai on Vietnam Airlines flight VN979, scheduled to depart at 1800 hrs local time and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 2135 hrs IST.

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Meanwhile, Vietnamese authorities have detained the operator of the speedboat and launched a criminal investigation into the accident. The crash occurred on Saturday near Hon May Rut Ngoai, off Phu Quoc Island, when a speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists and four local crew members capsized. Fifteen Indian tourists died and 17 others were rescued.

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The embassy stated that the respective state governments have been informed and requested to coordinate with the affected families for the onward transportation of the mortal remains to their final destinations. The Embassy in Hanoi and the Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City expressed their condolences and are available for assistance.

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Of the 17 survivors, 16 have been discharged from hospital and are returning to India. One survivor remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Phu Quoc. Among those killed were 10 tourists from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala. The governments of these states have issued helpline numbers to assist the families.

The tourists were returning from an island excursion when the speedboat overturned about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai island. Nearby tourist boats and Vietnamese rescue agencies launched a search-and-rescue operation. Eyewitnesses reported that some passengers were trapped inside the overturned vessel. Phu Quoc is Vietnam's largest island and a major tourist destination known for its white-sand beaches, coral reefs and island-hopping excursions.

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Vietnamese media identified the detained operator as Captain Nguyen Hong Hai, 57, a resident of Thuan Tien hamlet, Son Kien commune in An Giang province, temporarily staying in the Phu Quoc special zone. Investigators examined the scene, gathered evidence and recorded statements to determine the cause. The investigation is ongoing to ensure any violations are addressed under Vietnamese law.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung ordered an investigation into the cause of the accident and directed authorities to hold those responsible accountable. Following the incident, speedboat tours to the An Thoi Archipelago off Phu Quoc Island have been temporarily suspended. Local operators and authorities said services will resume only when weather conditions improve to ensure visitor safety.

