Viral e-rickshaw 'prank' app: Switching off batteries could cost you ₹5 lakh & 3 years in jail

What many on social media are calling a harmless prank could, in reality, put lives at risk and expose participants to serious criminal charges. A viral trend sweeping across India shows teenagers and young adults using a smartphone app to remotely switch off the batteries of e-rickshaws, leaving vehicles stranded in traffic and bewildered drivers scrambling to get them moving again.

Advertisement

The videos may be attracting millions of views, but cybersecurity experts and social media users alike are warning that the consequences could extend far beyond online entertainment.

What is happening?

Numerous viral clips circulating on Instagram, YouTube and other platforms show people standing near e-rickshaws and using a mobile application to abruptly disable the vehicle's battery. In many cases, the rickshaws stop in the middle of busy roads, forcing drivers to push them manually or attempt repeated restarts.

MUST READ | Why e-rickshaws are suddenly stopping on the road? The Chinese BAT-BMS app behind it

Some videos even show distressed drivers breaking down in tears after being unable to identify why their vehicle suddenly stopped working.

The trend is often presented as "revenge" against allegedly rash e-rickshaw drivers, but critics argue it punishes innocent drivers whose vehicle is often their only means of earning a livelihood.

Advertisement

App behind the controversy

At the centre of the controversy is BAT-BMS, a legitimate battery management application developed by China's Shenzhen Grenergy Technology.

The app is designed to connect via Bluetooth with compatible lithium battery packs, allowing users to:

Monitor battery health

Check charging status

View performance metrics

Configure certain battery settings

Under normal circumstances, such apps are intended for battery owners and service technicians.

However, reports suggest the app can also connect to certain Bluetooth-enabled battery management systems (BMS) used in some low-cost e-rickshaws and electric scooters that lack proper authentication or password protection.

DON'T MISS | Can Chinese apps like BAT-BMS remotely disable Your EV? What vehicle owners should know

Because Bluetooth typically works within a range of around 10 to 15 metres, anyone nearby may be able to connect to vulnerable batteries and remotely issue commands—including switching off the battery.

Advertisement

While the app has reportedly been removed from Apple's App Store, it continues to be available on the Google Play Store.

Why this is a serious safety issue

Unlike a simple software prank, remotely disabling an electric vehicle can create immediate road hazards.

If an e-rickshaw suddenly loses power:

It may come to an abrupt stop in moving traffic.

Passengers could be stranded in unsafe locations.

Following vehicles may not anticipate the sudden halt, increasing accident risks.

Congested roads could experience significant traffic disruptions.

Drivers may lose an entire day's earnings while trying to resolve the issue.

Since many e-rickshaw operators rely on daily income, even temporary disruption can have significant financial consequences.

Could it be illegal?

Yes. If someone intentionally accesses or interferes with another person's electronic system without authorisation, they may attract provisions of India's Information Technology Act, 2000.

Under Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, anyone who dishonestly or fraudulently commits offences covered under Section 43 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 — including unauthorised access to computer resources or causing disruption — can face:

Imprisonment of up to three years

A fine of up to ₹5 lakh

Or both

Under the Information Technology Act, Section 66 criminalises hacking, unauthorised access and data tampering carried out with dishonest or fraudulent intent, prescribing punishment of up to three years' imprisonment, a fine of up to ₹5 lakh, or both. The law also includes related cyber offences: Section 66B penalises receiving or retaining stolen computer resources or communication devices; Section 66C covers identity theft involving another person's digital signature, passwords or biometric data; and Section 66D deals with cheating by impersonation using computer resources or digital devices. Violations under Sections 66B, 66C and 66D are punishable with imprisonment of up to three years and fines of up to ₹1 lakh.

Advertisement

Depending on the circumstances, additional provisions under other criminal laws could also apply if the act results in injury, property damage or public endangerment.

'Viral' doesn't mean harmless

The controversy also highlights a broader cybersecurity problem facing connected devices. As more vehicles and batteries incorporate wireless connectivity, weak Bluetooth security can create opportunities for misuse if manufacturers fail to implement proper authentication mechanisms.

For users, the incident serves as a reminder that exploiting security weaknesses in someone else's device isn't just unethical — it can also carry serious legal consequences.

What may appear to be a social media prank can quickly become a public safety hazard, disrupt someone's livelihood and potentially lead to criminal prosecution.