Viral e-rickshaw 'prank' app: Switching off batteries could cost you ₹5 lakh & 3 years in jail

What many on social media are calling a harmless prank could, in reality, put lives at risk and expose participants to serious criminal charges. A viral trend sweeping across India shows teenagers and young adults using a smartphone app to remotely switch off the batteries of e-rickshaws, leaving vehicles stranded in traffic and bewildered drivers scrambling to get them moving again.
The videos may be attracting millions of views, but cybersecurity experts and social media users alike are warning that the consequences could extend far beyond online entertainment.
What is happening?
Numerous viral clips circulating on Instagram, YouTube and other platforms show people standing near e-rickshaws and using a mobile application to abruptly disable the vehicle's battery. In many cases, the rickshaws stop in the middle of busy roads, forcing drivers to push them manually or attempt repeated restarts.
MUST READ | Why e-rickshaws are suddenly stopping on the road? The Chinese BAT-BMS app behind it
Some videos even show distressed drivers breaking down in tears after being unable to identify why their vehicle suddenly stopped working.
The trend is often presented as "revenge" against allegedly rash e-rickshaw drivers, but critics argue it punishes innocent drivers whose vehicle is often their only means of earning a livelihood.
App behind the controversy
At the centre of the controversy is BAT-BMS, a legitimate battery management application developed by China's Shenzhen Grenergy Technology.
The app is designed to connect via Bluetooth with compatible lithium battery packs, allowing users to:
Under normal circumstances, such apps are intended for battery owners and service technicians.
However, reports suggest the app can also connect to certain Bluetooth-enabled battery management systems (BMS) used in some low-cost e-rickshaws and electric scooters that lack proper authentication or password protection.
DON'T MISS | Can Chinese apps like BAT-BMS remotely disable Your EV? What vehicle owners should know
Because Bluetooth typically works within a range of around 10 to 15 metres, anyone nearby may be able to connect to vulnerable batteries and remotely issue commands—including switching off the battery.
While the app has reportedly been removed from Apple's App Store, it continues to be available on the Google Play Store.
Why this is a serious safety issue
Unlike a simple software prank, remotely disabling an electric vehicle can create immediate road hazards.
If an e-rickshaw suddenly loses power:
Since many e-rickshaw operators rely on daily income, even temporary disruption can have significant financial consequences.
Could it be illegal?
Yes. If someone intentionally accesses or interferes with another person's electronic system without authorisation, they may attract provisions of India's Information Technology Act, 2000.
Under Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, anyone who dishonestly or fraudulently commits offences covered under Section 43 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 — including unauthorised access to computer resources or causing disruption — can face:
Under the Information Technology Act, Section 66 criminalises hacking, unauthorised access and data tampering carried out with dishonest or fraudulent intent, prescribing punishment of up to three years' imprisonment, a fine of up to ₹5 lakh, or both. The law also includes related cyber offences: Section 66B penalises receiving or retaining stolen computer resources or communication devices; Section 66C covers identity theft involving another person's digital signature, passwords or biometric data; and Section 66D deals with cheating by impersonation using computer resources or digital devices. Violations under Sections 66B, 66C and 66D are punishable with imprisonment of up to three years and fines of up to ₹1 lakh.
Depending on the circumstances, additional provisions under other criminal laws could also apply if the act results in injury, property damage or public endangerment.
'Viral' doesn't mean harmless
The controversy also highlights a broader cybersecurity problem facing connected devices. As more vehicles and batteries incorporate wireless connectivity, weak Bluetooth security can create opportunities for misuse if manufacturers fail to implement proper authentication mechanisms.
For users, the incident serves as a reminder that exploiting security weaknesses in someone else's device isn't just unethical — it can also carry serious legal consequences.
What may appear to be a social media prank can quickly become a public safety hazard, disrupt someone's livelihood and potentially lead to criminal prosecution.