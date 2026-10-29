Visiting Bihar Museum? Check ticket prices, timings and 6 must-see attractions

For those planning a visit, here is a guide to the museum’s opening hours, entry fees, major attractions and essential visitor information.

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Timings and ticket prices

According to the museum’s official website, the main galleries are open from 10 am to 5 pm, while selected facilities, including the Children’s Gallery and museum shop, remain open until 7 pm.

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Visitor category Ticket price Indian adults ₹100 Indian children ₹50 International adults ₹500 International children ₹250 Indian adults - evening entry ₹50 Indian children - evening entry ₹25 School groups ₹25 per student

The evening ticket rates apply between 5 pm and 7 pm. However, the main galleries close at 5 pm, so visitors should confirm which facilities are accessible with an evening ticket before planning their visit.

The museum restaurant operates until 9 pm, while the library, museum shop and Children’s Gallery are listed as open until 7 pm. Visitors should check the official website for the latest ticket prices, holiday closures and other changes before travelling.

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What to see at Bihar Museum

1. Didarganj Yakshi

One of the museum’s most celebrated attractions is the Didarganj Yakshi, an ancient sandstone sculpture admired for its polished surface, detailed ornamentation and craftsmanship. Discovered near Patna in 1917, the sculpture is an important example of India’s artistic heritage and draws visitors interested in archaeology and ancient Indian art.

2. Galleries Covering Ancient Indian History

The museum’s historical galleries take visitors through different periods of Indian civilisation, including the Indus Valley Civilisation and the Mauryan, Sunga, Kushana, Gupta and Pala periods. The exhibits highlight developments in art, religion, politics and society, helping visitors understand the historical significance of Bihar and its surrounding regions.

3. Regional Art Gallery

Visitors interested in traditional Indian art can explore the Regional Art Gallery, which showcases artistic practices associated with Bihar. The state is particularly known for its Madhubani painting tradition, along with other regional crafts that reflect local customs, beliefs and everyday life.

4. Visible Storage Gallery

The Visible Storage section provides a closer look at historical objects, including coins, terracotta artefacts and sculptures. The collection offers insights into material culture, craftsmanship and the everyday lives of people across different historical periods.

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5. Children’s Gallery

Families travelling with children can explore the dedicated Children’s Gallery, which features educational and interactive displays. The space is intended to make learning about history, culture, science and the natural world more engaging for younger visitors.

6. Museum Architecture

Apart from its collections, the museum is worth visiting for its contemporary architectural design. Designed by Maki and Associates in collaboration with Opolis Architects, the complex combines modern exhibition spaces with courtyards and landscaped areas.

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Important things to know before visiting

Visitors should keep a few practical points in mind before planning their trip: