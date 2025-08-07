Vladimir Putin to visit India soon, says report amid India-US tariff row

Russia President Vladimir Putin will visit India soon. This comes against the backdrop of US' additional tariffs on India for purchasing Russian oil.

According to news agency Interfax that credited National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval, Putin's visit is likely to happen by end of the year. In talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, Doval said New Delhi is “excited and delighted” about the upcoming visit. Doval also called past India-Russia summits 'watershed moments' in bilateral ties.

This comes as Putin is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump in the coming days, as confirmed by the Kremlin. This would be the first summit between the leaders since 2021.

The visits come after the US escalated its trade measures against India by imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports. The new tariff raises the total additional duty on Indian goods to 50 per cent as the US responds to India's oil trade with Russia. The White House justified this move as essential to "deal with the national emergency" caused by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

India's Ministry of External Affairs responded strongly, emphasising, "Our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India." The Ministry also expressed disappointment, stating, "It is extremely unfortunate that the U.S. should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest."

The tariff is to take effect 21 days post-order, with goods arriving before September 17 exempted.