Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 passed in Rajya Sabha with 128-95 majority, headed for Presidential assent. Details here

The Rajya Sabha approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 with a majority vote of 128 in favour and 95 against, after an intense debate. This follows its earlier passage in the Lok Sabha where the Bill was supported by 288 members, with 232 opposing it. The Bill will now proceed to President Droupadi Murmu for her assent, which is the final step before it becomes law.

The passage of the Bill was marked by rigorous debates primarily between the NDA and the INDIA bloc, highlighting differing views on the proposed legislative changes. Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju noted that the amendments were formulated based on suggestions from various stakeholders.

Emphasising the secular nature of government bodies, Rijiju stated, “The Waqf Board is a statutory body. All government bodies should be secular,” justifying the inclusion of non-Muslims on the board, with their number capped at four out of 22 members.

The Bill seeks to enhance the effectiveness of Waqf tribunals by instituting a structured selection process and fixed tenure for members to ensure efficient dispute resolution. It also proposes reducing the mandatory contribution of Waqf institutions to Waqf boards from 7% to 5%, and mandates audits for those institutions earning over ₹1 lakh.

Further, the creation of a centralised portal for automating Waqf property management is intended to improve operational efficiency and transparency. Additional measures included in the Bill allow practising Muslims, for at least five years, to dedicate their property to the Waqf, reviving pre-2013 rules.

Furthermore, the Bill mandates that women receive their inheritance rights prior to the declaration of a Waqf, with specific provisions for widows, divorced women, and orphans. This step aims to protect and promote women's rights within the framework of Waqf property management.

Minister Rijiju accused the opposition, particularly the Congress, of not adequately addressing the socio-economic condition of Muslims during their tenure. He said: “Muslims are poor, who is responsible? You (Congress) are. Modi is now leading the government to uplift them.”

The Bill also stipulates that an officer above the rank of collector will investigate government properties claimed as Waqf. It further aims to inclusively incorporate non-Muslim members into the central and state Waqf boards, potentially enhancing the governance and accountability of these bodies.