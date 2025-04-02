Waqf Bill debate: Top 5 quotes from Kiren Rijiju's fiery speech in Lok Sabha

Amid opposition uproar in the Lok Sabha, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for consideration and passage. The bill, based on recommendations from a Joint Parliamentary Committee, seeks to overhaul the administration of Waqf properties through tech-driven management, structural safeguards, and greater accountability.

Related Articles

"This bill has nothing to do with religion, but deals only with properties," Rijiju stressed, countering opposition claims that the legislation was a veiled attempt to target the Muslim community.

Here are the top 5 quotes from his address in Lok Sabha

1. “If we had not introduced this amendment, even the Parliament building could have been claimed as Waqf property.”

Rijiju accused the previous Congress government of denotifying 123 properties and handing them over to the Waqf Board. He argued that the changes made during the UPA’s tenure gave the Waqf law undue supremacy over other statutes—necessitating the current amendments.

2. “Today, the total Waqf property has increased from 4.9 lakh to 8.72 lakh in our country… If these were managed properly, it would not only improve the lives of Muslims but also transform the destiny of the entire country.”

He underlined the scale of Waqf holdings in India — the largest in the world — and pointed to the underutilisation of these assets in sectors like education, healthcare, and skill development.

3. “You tried to mislead the people on issues which are not part of the Waqf Bill.”

Responding directly to opposition benches, Rijiju maintained that the bill does not aim to seize land, mosques, or dargahs and said that such claims were politically motivated distractions.

4. “How can we equate railway property with Waqf property? Defence land...is meant for national security. A lot of Waqf properties are private properties.”

He argued that comparisons being made between state assets and Waqf land were misleading, clarifying that many Waqf properties are privately endowed and must be managed accordingly.

5. “We have ensured safeguards… The authority has been given to the state governments.”

Rijiju addressed concerns over the removal of the ‘Waqf user’ clause post-2013, saying that the new provisions empower state authorities while keeping protections intact for Muslim religious structures.

Additionally, the bill proposes that only practising Muslims (for at least five years) can dedicate property to Waqf, reinstating pre-2013 conditions. It also mandates that women receive their inheritance before a Waqf declaration is made, with added protections for widows, divorced women, and orphans. An officer above collector rank will now vet government properties claimed as Waqf.

The Waqf Council, under the bill, must also include up to four non-Muslim members, including two women. “This government, under the leadership of PM Modi, is working for the betterment of poor Muslims. Then why is there an objection?” Rijiju asked, ending his speech amid chants and resistance from the opposition.