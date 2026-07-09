WATCH: Delhi-NCR rains drown national capital; netizens say streets have turned into rivers

Delhi rains: Heavy monsoon showers battered Delhi-NCR on Thursday, bringing relief from the recent heat but also causing widespread flooding, severe waterlogging, and massive traffic disruptions across the region. Several parts of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad witnessed intense rainfall overnight and through the morning, leaving key roads submerged, low-lying areas inundated, and commuters stranded in long traffic jams.

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Residents across Delhi-NCR have flooded social media with videos and photos of submerged roads, waterlogged neighbourhoods, stalled vehicles, and commuters wading through knee-deep water. Many users compared the capital's streets to rivers, criticised poor drainage and civic infrastructure, and questioned why heavy rainfall continues to bring the city to a standstill every monsoon season.

Heavy waterlogging in Delhi's Sangam Vihar area after the national capital received incessant rain since Wednesday evening. pic.twitter.com/AJzFNibamV — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 9, 2026

Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram is heavily waterlogged as rains continue to batter Delhi-NCR. The weather department has issued a red alert in parts of the national capital and adjoining areas. pic.twitter.com/KnQVYNCekW — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 9, 2026

Delhi-NCR is battling relentless rainfall as streets turn into rivers and traffic comes to a standstill. Hoping everyone stays safe and that emergency services continue their tireless efforts.#rain #Delhi #weather #flood #BreakingNewspic.twitter.com/jCcNSY8Zec — Shalini Sharma 🇮🇳 (@shalinishar324) July 9, 2026

Commuters braving the rain and flooded roads in Delhi as the city and surrounding areas receive continuous rainfall since last night. Video @shashiskashyap @the_hindu pic.twitter.com/a0Pgb2cFTD — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) July 9, 2026

The city turns into a swimming pool. 🌧️🚗



Same waterlogged roads, same drowned cars, same we’ve fixed the drains this year promises every single monsoon.

When will infrastructure catch up with the rain? 😤 #DelhiRains #Waterlogging #DelhiMonsoon #rain #delhi #ghonda @CMODelhi… pic.twitter.com/AH7HeHBqMd — Vinayak Bansal (@Vinayak83480635) July 9, 2026

#WATCH | Heavy, thick dark clouds, engulf the upper section of the Supernova, Spira Tower high rise building situated in Noida's Sector 94 pic.twitter.com/8TOy951MTX — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2026

IMD's alert

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued weather alerts and warned that more rain is likely during the day, urging residents to avoid waterlogged stretches and unnecessary travel as the active monsoon system continues to impact the National Capital Region.

Traffic advisory

Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory after severe waterlogging was reported on NH-24 near Ghazipur. Officials said traffic movement on the highway was affected due to water accumulation, while personnel from the Traffic Police and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) worked to clear the road.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

Water logging at NH-24 near Ghazipur



Delhi Traffic Police informs all road users due to heavy rainfallsince yesterday there is water logging on the National Highway (NHAI - 24)

Due to which the traffic flow is hampered. Traffic officials and NHAI are… pic.twitter.com/VlnVW9wNPt — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 9, 2026

Commuters travelling from Ghaziabad towards Delhi were advised to avoid the affected stretch and instead use the Sector 62–Vasundhara–Budh Chowk–Mohan Nagar route before entering Delhi through Seemapuri.