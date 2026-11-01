WATCH: First glimpse of how India's first indigenous bullet train is being built

The indigenous B28 trainset, being manufactured by Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and BEML, is designed for a speed of 280 kmph, with track trials expected by mid-2027.

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Read More | B28 trainset designed for 280 kmph: Ashwini Vaishnaw reveals the engineering behind India's first bullet train

Explaining the different components of the train during his inspection, Vaishnaw said, "The first bullet train we have designed as per international standards. This is the roof wall, this is the side, these are the side walls, and that is the cab. And those are the end walls."

#WATCH | Karnataka: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects the manufacturing of India's first bullet train at BEML, Bengaluru. (Source: Ministry of Railways) https://t.co/lnNOUlq720 — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2026

"So, the entire structure is designed as per international standards, and it is undergoing the most rigorous squeeze test because when the train runs at those very high speeds, then around the train, a vacuum gets created," he added.

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The reveal says it all! Bharat's First Bullet Train is becoming a reality. #Bharat_BulletTrain https://t.co/GWDNffF482 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 1, 2026

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also shared a separate video showing the manufacturing of the train's side panels.

Bharat's first bullet train is BEING BUILT! 🇮🇳🚅 📍BEML facility, Bengaluru, Karnataka https://t.co/LAgeuFD9y9 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 1, 2026

B28 to run at 280 kmph, B35 next in line

Earlier in October, Vaishnaw had outlined India's indigenous bullet train manufacturing programme, confirming that the first body frame of the B28 was complete and undergoing structural testing.

"ICF and BEML are manufacturing the indigenous B28 trainset, designed for 280 kmph. The first body frame is complete and is undergoing structural testing. Track trials are expected by mid-2027. A faster B35, designed for 350 kmph, is the next step," the minister had said.

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The B35 trainset, with a design speed of 350 kmph, is planned as the next stage of India's indigenous high-speed rail development.

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India is manufacturing bullet train infrastructure too

The government's indigenisation efforts are not limited to train manufacturing.

According to Vaishnaw, major components of the high-speed rail electrification system, including transformers, cross arms mounted on masts, grounding wires, protection wires and feeder wires, are now being manufactured in India.

The J-slab ballastless track system, based on Japanese high-speed rail technology, is also being produced at Indian casting yards by Indian engineers for the first time.

The Union Budget 2026-27 announced seven high-speed rail corridors covering nearly 4,000 km, with expected investments of around Rs 16 lakh crore.

The proposed corridors include Mumbai–Pune, Chennai–Bengaluru, Delhi–Varanasi, Bengaluru–Hyderabad, Chennai–Hyderabad, Pune–Hyderabad and Varanasi–Patna–Siliguri.

The projected travel times include Delhi to Lucknow in 2 hours and 10 minutes, Delhi to Varanasi in 3 hours and 50 minutes, Chennai to Bengaluru in 1 hour and 13 minutes, and Mumbai to Pune in just 48 minutes.

The new corridors are expected to build on the engineering standards, domestic suppliers and technical expertise developed through India's first high-speed rail project.

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When will India's first bullet train run?

According to the government's plans, India's first high-speed rail service is scheduled to begin in 2027, with the Surat–Vapi section opening first.

The remaining sections of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor will be commissioned in phases.

The indigenous B28 trainset is expected to begin track trials by mid-2027.

