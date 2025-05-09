WATCH: Fully intact Chinese-origin PL-15 missile found in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Amid escalating military tensions with Pakistan, a fully intact Chinese-origin PL-15 long-range air-to-air missile was recovered in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. The missile, widely believed to have been fired from a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) JF-17 fighter jet, failed to detonate. BJP’s Amit Malviya confirmed the incident in a post on X, stating it was “clearly launched from a PAF jet, most likely a JF-17.”

Advertisement

A social media user, Vikrant, also posted images claiming, “Confirmed News: Debris of 2 Chinese missiles found in Punjab. Our air defence intercepted it last night.”

A fully intact Chinese PL-15 long-range air-to-air missile was recovered in Hoshiarpur, Punjab—clearly launched from a PAF jet, most likely a JF-17. It failed to detonate. pic.twitter.com/BME3n5blTg — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 9, 2025

These videos surfaced just hours after India carried out targeted strikes on multiple Pakistani cities including Lahore and Peshawar. The counter-attack began after Pakistan attempted drone strikes at several Indian military sites in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur, and over a dozen other cities.

India’s armed forces swiftly neutralised all incoming threats using its integrated air defence infrastructure. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that no casualties or material losses were reported, and reiterated that India remains “fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people.”

Advertisement

Earlier on Thursday, India also destroyed Pakistan's air defence system in Lahore. “Indian armed forces this morning targeted air defence radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan,” the defence ministry said on Thursday. “Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an air defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.”

India's counteroffensive under Operation Sindoor also included kamikaze drone strikes on Pakistani air defence positions. These developments follow India’s earlier strike on nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The Indian Air Force deployed a wide range of defensive assets during the retaliation, including Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), Pechora missiles, SAMAR systems, and air defence guns. The army also deployed L-70 guns, Schilka systems, and Zu-23mm weapons in coordinated anti-drone operations across Jammu, Samba, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot, successfully neutralising over 50 Pakistani drones.

Advertisement

Since 2014, India has significantly strengthened its air defence architecture, acquiring the Russian S-400 Triumf system, Barak-8 MR-SAMs, Akash missiles, and indigenously developed anti-drone technologies. The coordinated deployment of these systems in the current crisis has reinforced India’s ability to dominate its airspace in the face of direct aggression.

