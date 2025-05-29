In yet another proof of Pakistan's tacit support for terrorism, the mastermind of the Pahalgam terrorist attack was sighted at a public rally in Pakistan. The Pahalgam attack mastermind, identified as Saifullah Kasuri, was sighted at this rally with Talha Saeed, the son of UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed, and Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan.

Saifullah Kasuri is also the deputy chief of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The terrorists who attacked 26 tourists in Pahalgam were from the LeT. At the event, LeT ideologue Amir Hamza made some comments about India and Jammu and Kashmir.

"Kashmir banega Pakistan, Jammu banega Pakistan, Punjab banega Khalistan," Hamza said as the crowd greeted him with thunderous applause. He also claimed that the LeT played a key role in Sheikh Hasina's government in Bangladesh last year.

This comes as India continues to expose Pakistan on the international stage for conducting a state funeral for terrorists killed in Muridke during Operation Sindoor. While speaking to the Indian diaspora in Singapore, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee questioned Pakistan on how a military official could attend the funeral of designated terrorists killed in Indian strikes.

"You have so much evidence in the public domain where you see high-ranking Pakistani military general officials attending the funeral of labelled terrorists, where else do you see this? I mean, what else can we offer you as evidence?" Banerjee said.

At this funeral, several Pakistani army officials and personnel were seen attending the last rites of the terrorists in different parts of Pakistan.

The funeral prayers for the men killed in India's strikes on a terror camp in Muridke were led by Hafiz Abdur Rauf, the brother of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar

Later, India released the names of the Pakistani Army personnel and police officials of the Punjab province who were present at the funeral.

The Pakistan Army personnel and Punjab province police officials present at the funeral were -- Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, Commander of the IV Corps of Lahore; Major General Rao Imran Sartaj of the 11th Infantry Division of Lahore; Brigadier Mohammad Furqan Shabbir; Dr Usman Anwar, Inspector General of Punjab Police; and Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bherth, Member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab.