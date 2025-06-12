WATCH: Mob vandalises Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh; windows, furniture damaged

A mob vandalised the ancestral home of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore in Bangladesh, known as Rabindra Kachharibari. The mob raised slogans against Tagore and went on to break windows and furniture of the Nobel Laureate's ancestral home in Shahjadpur.

The incident took place on June 8 when a visitor went to the Rabindra Kachharibari with his family. He then got into an altercation with an employee at the entrance over the motorcycle parking fee. After this, the visitor was allegedly confined in an office room and physically assaulted, Bangladeshi media reported.

Agitated over the alleged assault, locals protested by forming a human chain on Tuesday. A mob then attacked and vandalised the Kachharibari auditorium and attacked a director of the institution.

Horrible: Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home vandalised by a mob in #Bangladesh under the governance of Mohammad Yunus. Mobsters raised slogans against Tagore and proceeded to break windows, furniture of the ancestral Kutchery House in Sirajganj’s Shahjadpur. pic.twitter.com/tdOGiUWXXj — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 11, 2025

As per the local media, the mob allegedly included members of the Jamaatt-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam, who also raised slogans against the Nobel Laureate. Business Today could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The Muhammad Yunus-led government has constituted a 3-member committee to probe the incident. Tagore's home has been temporarily closed to visitors until further notice due to vandalism, Md Habibur Rahman, Custodian of the Kachharibari, told journalists.

Kachharibari, Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Shahzadpur, serves as the family's revenue office and is believed to be where he created many literary works. Tagore spent time at the Shahzadpur home during the 1890s and penned notable literary works there, including Sonar Tori and Chaitali.

The incident occurred amid increasing unrest against the interim government led by Mohammad Yunus, leading to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police banning public gatherings and sealing off Yunus's official residence.