Wayanad landslide: Terrifying CCTV footage shows disaster unfolding in seconds; 2 dead, 7 missing

A newly surfaced CCTV video has captured the terrifying moments a massive landslide tore through a tunnel construction site in Kerala's Wayanad, showing workers running for safety as a wall of mud and debris crashed onto the road, sweeping away a fuel tanker truck in seconds.

The incident has left two people dead, at least seven missing, and eight others injured, according to a report by PTI.

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CCTV captures moments of panic

The landslide struck near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi, where work is underway on the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi twin tunnel project that will connect Wayanad and Malappuram districts.

VIDEO | Kerala: Landslide near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi, where work on a tunnel road project connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts was going on. One killed, seven injured, another seven missing, says Kerala CM V D Satheesan. CCTV visuals of the incident.#KeralaNews… pic.twitter.com/4tUkNZCUz7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 7, 2026

Videos shared on social media also captured the sudden collapse, triggering panic among workers and nearby residents.

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Two dead, at least seven workers missing

Authorities said two people were killed in the landslide, while eight others were injured and admitted to Meppadi WIMS Hospital.

At least seven workers are still feared trapped beneath the debris. A government official said those missing are believed to include engineers and security personnel.

"If work was going on there, it would have been a bigger tragedy," the official said.

Heavy rain triggers fresh disaster

The landslide comes after days of heavy rain in Wayanad. According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), the district recorded around 265 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours — the highest this season.

A red alert for extremely heavy rainfall remains in place for Wayanad and Kozhikode districts.

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Local residents were the first to begin rescue efforts before teams from the Fire and Rescue Department reached the site. Multiple teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been deployed.

Kerala minister calls it a "man-made" landslide

Kerala Agriculture Minister T Siddique blamed the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), which is executing the tunnel project, alleging that the disaster resulted from poor construction practices.

"This is not a natural landslide. This is a man-made landslide. This occurred due to an unscientific way of accumulating mud there," Siddique said.

He said the Wayanad district collector had earlier warned Konkan Railway authorities about the risk of a landslide.

"The Konkan Railway authorities were told to remove this debris. But it was not done," the minister said.

"Such things cannot be tolerated because two years ago, 298 people lost their lives in the Mundakkai landslide," Siddique further said.

According to a report by The News Minute, soil excavated during tunnel construction had been piled up at the site and was later washed downhill by floodwaters, triggering the landslide.

Rescue operations underway

Following the incident, Chief Minister VD Satheesan held an emergency meeting to review the situation.

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Agriculture Minister T Siddique and Revenue Minister AP Anil Kumar have been sent to Wayanad to oversee rescue and relief operations.

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said rescue efforts were being carried out on a war footing.

"At a time like this, we need to ensure that relief and rescue efforts are not hampered, and we ensure all possible help without causing any distractions," Gandhi said.

Wayanad's history of landslides

The latest incident has revived memories of the devastating 2024 landslides that flattened parts of Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Punchirimattom, officially killing 298 people.

Wayanad is Kerala's most landslide-prone district because of its fragile hilly terrain and falls under Seismic Zone III. It has witnessed several major landslides over the decades, including the Mundakkai landslide in 1984, the Kappikkalam landslide in 1992, and the Valamthode landslide in 2007.