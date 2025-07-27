'We are ruined': Ajit Pawar's angry outburst over Hinjewadi IT Park's exit from Pune

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has sparked political concern and online debate after claiming that Pune's Hinjewadi IT Park, home to over 800 companies, is “moving out” of Maharashtra. A video of his angry remarks during a surprise early morning inspection in Pimpri Chinchwad has gone viral, drawing attention to the state’s handling of infrastructure and investment.

“We are ruined. The entire IT park of Hinjewadi is moving out. It's going out of my Pune, out of Maharashtra to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, don't you care at all?” Pawar said, addressing local Sarpanch Ganesh Jambhulkar in full view of the media. The comments came as Pawar inspected waterlogging and civic infrastructure issues in the IT hub and adjoining areas at 6 AM on Saturday.

While interacting with Jambhulkar, Pawar grew visibly agitated over the state of civic issues and the lack of urgency shown by local bodies. “Temples are displaced when dams are constructed. You can say whatever you want, I’ll listen, but I will do what I want to,” he said, before reiterating his concern over the flight of IT businesses from the state.

“We have been ruined. The entire IT Park of Hinjewadi is moving out. It's going out of my Pune and Maharashtra to Bengaluru and Hyderabad, don't you care at all? Why do I come here for inspections at 6 in the morning? I don't understand. There's no alternative but to take strict action,” Pawar said as he asked media persons to switch off their cameras.

Hinjewadi houses the sprawling Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, developed by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). Spread across 2,800 acres, it is one of India’s largest IT clusters and hosts over 800 firms, including global tech giants and Indian unicorns.

Pawar, who is also the Pune district guardian minister, toured multiple localities to review conditions and warn of impending action against officials failing to resolve infrastructure concerns. The political fallout from his remarks could further intensify scrutiny of Maharashtra’s competitive standing against southern tech hubs like Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

