‘We could have run away’: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tells PM Modi, says hosting G20 is a tough job

South Africa that is hosting its first G20 Summit held in Africa, jokingly let out that it is a rather difficult task. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told Prime Minister Narendra Modi they learnt a lot from New Delhi’s handling of the crucial event.

“You should have told us that it (hosting the G20 summit) is such a difficult task, maybe we would have run away,” joked Ramaphosa during the bilateral talks on Sunday.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The South African President thanked India for its support in hosting the G20 leaders’ summit in the opening remarks at the India-South Africa delegation-level talks. “We have learned a lot from your hosting of the G20 … and yours was spectacular... building … ours is really small,” Ramaphosa said.

PM Modi responded, “Small is always beautiful.”

India hosted the 18th G20 at the Bharat Mandapam, which was unveiled ahead of the summit, in September 2023. The African Union became a member of the G20 during India’s presidency in 2023.

Modi and Ramaphosa, who met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, reaffirmed the commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation between both the countries in areas such as trade, investment, technology, and critical minerals. The leaders emphasised the importance of mutual investments, especially in infrastructure, innovation, mining, and start-up sectors, highlighting the evolving economic partnership between India and South Africa.

Advertisement

The two leaders discussed advancing cooperation in artificial intelligence, Digital Public Infrastructure, and critical minerals, with both countries aiming to build on their established relations and ambitions in technology and resource development. Indian firms are increasing their presence in South Africa, and the governments agreed to further facilitate investments in key sectors.

Both sides reviewed progress achieved in trade, food security, skill development, mining, and youth exchange. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the encounter as a "warm and productive" meeting. He noted that the leaders discussed initiating exchange of youth delegations to enhance technology and people-to-people ties.