Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif on Friday made a big admission that Pakistan has been doing the "dirty work" for the US and the West including the UK for around 3 decades.

"We have been doing this dirty work for United States for about three decades you know and the West including Britain," Asif told Sky News in an interview.

The Pakistani minister also claimed in the interview that Pakistan's track record would have been unblemished had it not participated in the war against the Soviet Union and the war on terror after the 9/11 attacks.

Asif also said that no other country in the world has suffered as much due to terrorism as Pakistan because of the wars in Afghanistan in the 80s and 90s. He even accused India of following a pattern of blaming Pakistan for incidents on its soil, citing the attack on Sikhs when former US President Bill Clinton visited India.

India had asserted that the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was behind the massacre. "We are very familiar with the pain it inflicts on the people and the country and the nation when we are subjected to terrorism but this sort of a pattern which is going on India."

Going ahead, he accused India of having "staged" the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people in a "false flag" operation. "The reaction which came from Delhi was not really surprising for us. We could make out that this whole thing was staged to create some sort of a crisis in the region, particularly for us."

He even warned that the Pakistani Army was "prepared for any eventuality" amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. When pressed to provide an evidence for his claims, he pointed back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as the Gujarat CM.

Asif finally said: "They never came up with any evidence for these incidents in Kashmir. Till now, in the last 10-15 years, 3-4 incidents have taken place but they've never come up with any evidence just to blame Pakistan for something and create a situation for their own advantage."