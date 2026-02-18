‘We have not built, nor claimed…’: Galgotias clarifies after backlash for claiming Chinese robodog as its own

India AI Impact Summit 2026: Galgotias University has responded to online criticism after it claimed a Chinese robodog as its own. A faculty member at the university showed the robodog to the media and said it was “developed at the Centre of Excellence at Galgotias University”.

However, the robodog was identified as the Unitree Go2, triggering criticism over the claims.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The University has since issued a clarification and said it never claimed to have built the robodog. Countering the statements of its faculty member at the summit, Galgotias said it has “consistently brought cutting-edge technologies” to their campus from US, China, Singapore.

“The recently acquired robodog from Unitree is one such step in the journey. It is not merely a machine on display – it is a classroom in motion. Our students are experimenting with it, testing its limits, and in the process, expanding their knowledge. Let us be clear – Galgotias has not built this robodog, neither have we claimed. But what we are building are minds that will soon design, engineer, and manufacture such technologies right here in Bharat,” it said in the clarification.

Advertisement

During the introduction to the robodog, the faculty member, identified as Professor Neha Singh, had said, “You need to meet Orion,” indicating the robodog. “This has been developed at the Centre of Excellence at the Galgotias University,” she said, adding that the university is the first private university to invest more than Rs 350 crore in artificial intelligence.

This has been developed by the Centre of excellence at Galgotiyas University.



“Also we are the first private university that has invested around 350 crores in Artificial Intelligence”. 🧘 https://t.co/NJfDzL7lG2 pic.twitter.com/TMqfSB6K0v — Harsh Kumar (@itsmeharsh_09) February 17, 2026

The robodog had found mention in the university’s press release too. It said Orion – short for Operational Robotic Intelligence Node – was a major crowd puller at the pavilion, and interacted live with delegates as well as demonstrated applied robotics and intelligent systems integration. The live demonstrations drew significant attention, it said.

Advertisement

Congress MP from Rohtak, Deepender Singh Hooda, commenting on the entire episode said that India has been “much ahead” compared to China in the IT/Tech sector. “Now for Galgotias to do such a thing and bring China into focus when such an important AI summit is being held in India is quite unpardonable,” he said.

