Former Indian Air Force fighter pilot Ajay Ahlawat on Sunday hit back at Pakistanis commenting on the recent four-day conflict, stating that while India lost a few jets, it was Pakistan that lost face. He blasted them saying India struck deep inside Pakistan, and they could nothing. "We lost a few jets. We did not lose even a single pilot. Accept it, and move on. We bombed, with precision, at will, across the length and breadth of Pakistan. That's the bottom line," he wrote on X.

His remarks come amid ongoing exchanges following India's military action under Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack on May 7. The operation involved precision strikes deep into Pakistani territory targeting terrorist infrastructures.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan confirmed that India had incurred aircraft losses in the conflict but stressed that the military quickly adjusted its tactics. "I think what is important is not the jet being downed but why they were being downed," he told Bloomberg TV during a visit to Singapore.

The CDS said the Indian Air Force resumed operations within two days and executed long-range precision strikes. Gen Chauhan also dismissed Pakistan’s claim of shooting down six Indian jets as "absolutely incorrect".

Ahlawat listed what he called "certain facts" for Pakistani social media users: "Terrorist's infra was hit, deep into Pakistan, despite you being prepared for it. You could not prevent it. Your Bases were hit, with precision, you could do nothing about it. Your counter failed to cause any damages. We have satellite images to backup our claims, you have social media posts."

To the Pakistanis commenting on this post, here are certain facts.

Terrorist's infra was hit, deep into Pakistan, despite you being prepared for it. You could not prevent it.

Your Bases were hit, with precision, you could do nothing about it.

Your counter failed to cause any… — Ajay Ahlawat (@Ahlawat2012) May 31, 2025

Referring to the suspended Indus Waters Treaty, he said, "IWT is still in abeyance. You can do nothing about it. Try bombing our dams, and see the magic thereafter." He further added, "You paraded UN recognized terrorists along with your Army. We presented a patriot, Col Qureshi, deflating your two nation theory. Deoband even issued a fatwa against you. So much for making it a war of religion.”

Commenting on global reactions, he said, "It’s correct that no one openly sided with us, however, no one prevented us either." "In the middle of war, you were pleading for IMF loan. We collected that much in taxes in a week,” he said, comparing the two countries' economic positions.

Ahlawat also compared leadership on both sides: "Your most popular leader IK, is in jail. Ours is in PMO." He added, "Our leaders say, we have no fight with Pakistan’s Awam, not even military, just the terrorists. You say, you hate every Hindu."

He concluded, "Last time you were counting aerial victories, you lost face in Kargil. Prior to that you lost a part of your country in 71. If we lost planes, we will deal with it. You lost face, you deal with it."

Air Marshal AK Bharti, Director General of Air Operations, had earlier stated that “losses are a part of combat,” but confirmed that all Indian pilots returned safely. India’s counter-offensive on May 10 targeted major Pakistani military installations, following an attempted strike by Pakistan the previous night. Indian officials said the scale and precision of the retaliation forced Pakistan to request an end to hostilities.

