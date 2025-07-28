'We must not accept status quo': Ex-Jet Airways CEO as anger grows over civic decay in Delhi-NCR

Former Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor warned that India's global aspirations remain hollow unless citizens and leaders reject civic complacency and "demand more, better from ourselves."

Kapoor, who has held senior roles at Vistara and Oberoi Hotels, responded to a viral video showing heaps of garbage in Wazirabad, stating, "Having been in senior leadership roles at Vistara and Oberoi Hotels, I am well aware and proud of the 'world-class India'. We can be the best if we want to be! For this we need to not accept the status quo. We need to benchmark the best, and demand more, better from ourselves!"

Advertisement

Having been in senior leadership roles at Vistara and Oberoi Hotels, I am well aware and proud of the "world class India". We can be the best if we want to be! For this we need to not accept the status quo. We need to benchmark the best, and demand more, better from ourselves! https://t.co/YgQIel2Kiv — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) July 28, 2025

In the last few days, public anger has mounted over civic failures in Delhi NCR, especially Gurugram.

Suhel Seth, businessman and columnist, blasted Gurugram's governance during an Indian Express event, calling the city a “national shame.” He criticised the unchecked sprawl, collapsing public infrastructure, and a local administration he said has failed to provide accountability. "We have more liquor vends than functioning traffic lights. More bars than schools," Seth said, demanding Delhi's Lieutenant Governor intervene with a "non-hostile takeover."

Advertisement

Seth's comments drew support from former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, who emphasised Gurugram’s outsize economic contribution to Haryana. "If you can’t maintain Gurugram, it’s a massive failure of governance,” Kant said.

Seth later disclosed via X that top Haryana officials contacted him after his remarks, assuring him Chief Minister Nayab Saini had taken notice and that corrective action had begun. Still, for many, the damage is visible and entrenched.

Former army officer Yash Mor highlighted civic absurdities in a sarcastic tweet about a trash-laden spot on Golf Course Extension Road, dubbing it an "eco-friendly zone" for animals and birds due to the lack of waste segregation. "Brilliant work by all involved in such innovative solutions to urban planning," he wrote.

Advertisement



