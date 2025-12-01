'We need delivery, not drama': PM Modi's stern message to Oppn ahead of Winter session, invokes Bihar debacle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Winter Session of Parliament must serve as a catalyst for India’s growth, stressing that it should be driven by “delivery, not drama”, and urging the Opposition to fulfil its responsibility with a constructive approach.

In his address ahead of the Winter Session, he criticised the recent trend of using Parliament as a platform for political posturing.

“There are many places available for doing drama. But here, we need delivery, not drama. We should emphasise policy, not slogans,” he said, urging all parties to keep negativity aside for the sake of nation-building.

Calling the session an important contributor to India’s forward march, the Prime Minister said the world was witnessing not just the strength of Indian democracy but also the growing power of the country’s economy. “India has proven that democracy can deliver,” he said, adding that this session “is not just a ritual” but one that will energise ongoing national efforts.

In a sharp message to Opposition parties, Modi said Parliament should not become a space to vent anger after electoral setbacks. “It is unfortunate that one or two parties cannot even digest their defeat… I thought enough time had passed since the Bihar results, but defeat has deeply unsettled them,” he remarked. “This Winter Session should not become an arena for frustration after defeat, nor should it turn into arrogance of victory.”

A major portion of the Prime Minister’s address focused on concerns faced by first-time and young MPs. Modi said many such members across party lines were “troubled” because they were not getting a chance to speak on issues affecting their constituencies. “Every new-generation MP — every first-time MP — should get the chance to contribute to Parliament,” he said, calling on senior leadership of all parties to take this matter seriously.

He added that Parliament must not become a space for parties to make “MPs the scapegoats of their defeat or disappointment”, asserting that all lawmakers deserve an opportunity to showcase their abilities.

Modi concluded by expressing hope that this session would prioritise positivity, responsibility and progress. “For nation-building, a positive mindset is essential,” he said.