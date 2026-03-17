'We saw Jaishankar when...': Finnish President endorses India as neutral broker in US-Israel-Iran war

Finnish President Alexander Stubb urged India to leverage its position to stop the 18-day conflict in West Asia from spiralling into a global catastrophe of epic proportions. In an interview with Bloomberg, Stubb said that New Delhi has the "trust of both sides".

"We need a ceasefire," Stubb said. "I'm wondering if India can actually get involved. We saw Foreign Minister S Jaishankar call for a ceasefire to calm things down, and New Delhi has the trust of both sides," he could be heard saying in the clip.

Advertisement

Related Articles

His comments come at a time when India has been actively engaging with Iran as the conflict continues to rage on.

Breaking: Finland President calls for India to broker US-Iran ceasefire



"We need a ceasefire. I'm wondering if India can actually get involved. We saw Foreign Minister Jaishankar call for a ceasefire to calm things down," says President Alexander Stubb pic.twitter.com/analqtIeD3 — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) March 17, 2026

India's efforts to control the situation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held another round of telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi to discuss the latest developments and rapidly evolving situation.

During the conversation with Jaishankar, Araghchi described the ongoing war as a consequence of "aggressions" by the US and Israel. He also conveyed Iran's intention to exercise its right to self-defence while warning that the situation could lead to wider regional and global ramifications.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spoken with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian amid the escalating conflict. After the conversation, Modi said that he conveyed India's deep concern over the intensifying crisis and rising civilian casualties.

He emphasised that ensuring the safety and security of Indian citizens in the region, along with maintaining an uninterrupted transit of goods and energy supplies, is a top priority for New Delhi.

Is this the first time Stubb has praised India?

Speaking at a joint press conference alongside PM Modi in India, the Finnish President described India as "one of the world's largest and most influential countries and the world's largest democracy", while referring to New Delhi as a crucial strategic partner for Europe.m

Advertisement

Commenting on India's role in international diplomacy, Stubb said, "I believe personally that we should all become a little bit more Indian."

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2026, Stubb praised India's "strategic caution" and pragmatic realism. He also gave a warning about the collapse of the Western-led world order. Furthermore, he emphasised India's growing role on the international stage, including contributions to peacekeeping operations and constructive engagement within the UN.

He highlighted India's ability to balance national interests with broader global values and principles while engaging with countries across the world.