'We stopped a nuclear conflict’: Donald Trump drops bombshell on India-Pakistan conflict

On May 12, US President Donald Trump made a startling revelation, declaring that his administration had prevented a nuclear confrontation between India and Pakistan. "We stopped a nuclear conflict. Millions would have been killed," Trump said, crediting his administration's intervention for brokering a ceasefire amid rising military tensions in the subcontinent.

Trump attributed part of the breakthrough to trade diplomacy. “I'm very proud to let you know that the leadership of India and Pakistan was unwavering and powerful... they really were from the standpoint of having the strength and the wisdom and fortitude to fully know and to understand the gravity of the situation,” he said.

According to Trump, the US used trade as leverage to de-escalate tensions. “We helped a lot, and we also helped with trade. I said, ‘Come on, we're going to do a lot of trade with you guys. Let's stop it... If you stop it, we're doing trade. If you don't stop it, we're not going to do any trade.’”

Trump’s comments from the White House coincided with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled address to the nation later that evening. Reiterating the seriousness of the situation, Trump added, “I think it could have been a bad nuclear war. Millions of people could have been killed so I’m very proud about that.”

Meanwhile, in a press briefing, Air Marshal AK Bharti refuted claims of an Indian Air Force strike on the Kirana Hills in Pakistan’s Punjab province — an area long suspected of housing nuclear infrastructure. “The Indian Air Force is neither aware of what is there nor did it target it,” Bharti stated.

Tensions had peaked after India launched precision strikes on May 7 targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, killing over 100 militants. The offensive was in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, for which Prime Minister Modi had vowed severe retribution.

Following India's operations, Pakistani military retaliation was met with a firm response. Indian forces repelled the aggression and struck back at Pakistani air bases.

Sources confirmed that the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both nations held talks on May 12, marking a possible diplomatic overture amid heightened military activity.