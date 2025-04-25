‘We support you as you hunt down those...’: US spy chief Tulsi Gabbard condemns Pahalgam terror attack

US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, has pledged support to Prime Minister Modi in hunting down the terrorists involved in the terrorist attack that took place in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam.

In a post on X (formally Twitter), Gabbard wrote, “We stand in solidarity with India in the wake of the horrific Islamist terrorist attack, targeting and killing 26 Hindus in Pahalgam. My prayers and deepest sympathies are with those who lost a loved one, PM @narendramodi, and with all the people of India. We are with you and support you as you hunt down those responsible for this heinous attack.”

The US administration under President Donald Trump continues to support India after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

US President Donald Trump held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and offered his condolences at the loss of lives in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Trump condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this “heinous attack”.

US Vice President JD Vance also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

He conveyed his deepest condolences on the loss of lives and reiterated that the United States stands with the people of India in this difficult hour. PM Modi thanked Vance and Trump for their messages of support and solidarity.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also expressed support for India. In a post on X, Rubio wrote, “The United States stands with India”.

Twenty-six civilians, mostly holidayers, were killed in an attack where terrorists opened fire at Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadow, which is known as mini-Switzerland, and is a popular attraction for tourists. Following this, India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan, expelled Pakistani military attaches, suspended the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, and shut down the Attari land-transit post.