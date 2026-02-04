'We take all castes, communities along with us': Ajit Pawar’s cousin reveals NCP chief’s final words before fatal plane crash

Late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28 at the age of 66. Days after the NCP chief's sudden demise, his cousin and party worker, Shrijit Pawar, revealed their conversation shortly before the aircraft went down.

The NCP Baramati unit said that Ajit Pawar made the call to Shrijit barely 10 minutes before the crash.

Playing the recording at a press conference on Tuesday, Shrijit said that the call took place after a message he sent to Ajit Pawar about some issues related to the local election. He added that he messaged the NCP supremo about giving representation to the Mali community in the district council elections.

“He told me that we are taking all communities along with us. I wanted the world to know that till his last breath, he worked with everyone, across caste and religion. ‘We must move forward taking everyone together’ was his last message and his last voice,” Shrijit Pawar was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

He added that Ajit Pawar would always respond personally to calls and messages. "Even today, while he was in the aircraft, he called me. Not only me, he would reply to anyone who called or messaged him."

Here's the last phone conversation between the two

Ajit Pawar: “We do not do things without information. We also take all castes and religions along with us.”

Shrijit Pawar: “Ajit Dada, I only shared what I felt with you.”

Ajit Pawar: “I agree, you are right. But I have already given a district council ticket to the Mali community. That seat falls under the OBC reservation. Other parties have given different candidates. We have done our part."

Shrijit Pawar: “Dada, you take the final decision you think is right.”

When asked why the call recording sounded incomplete, Shrijit said that Ajit Pawar began speaking on the issue at hand without any formal greetings, as he already read the message and recognised his number.

He added that the audio was made public because the party believed that this message should reach the masses. "This is an attempt to bring this audio call recording to everyone's attention so that Maharashtra knows what Ajit Dada's thoughts were until his last breath."