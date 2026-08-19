'We took the correct action': Tukaram Mundhe after Bombay HC pulls up Maharashtra FDA in Pune sweets shop case

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FDA says action was justified

Speaking to ANI, Mundhe said the order in the Pune-based sweets shop case was surprising for the department and that it would examine the written order before deciding on further legal action.

"It was a case of food poisoning, and those who consumed the sweets were hospitalised, and the report is 'unsafe'. So, the action we took was correct; there was nothing wrong there... We stand by what we say. Once the Court order comes, we will examine it and take further legal action," the Commissioner added.

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How the case unfolded

The case began after the shop's licence was suspended on June 12 following an inspection that found several hygiene and sanitation deficiencies. The action also followed a complaint of suspected food poisoning linked to products from the establishment.

After the shop submitted a compliance report, a re-inspection on July 13 found 98 per cent compliance, with 35 of 36 parameters meeting the required standards. Despite this, the licence remained suspended, leading the shop owner to move the Bombay High Court.

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Statewide enforcement drive

As part of its wider enforcement efforts, the Maharashtra FDA conducted a special inspection drive on August 13 against establishments selling food items through online delivery platforms, inspecting 86 establishments across the state. One establishment was directed to immediately halt business operations, 60 improvement notices were issued, and 14 food business licences were suspended with immediate effect, according to an official release.

The FDA also acted for milk and dairy products during the statewide drive. A total of 698 kg of dairy stock, valued at ₹34,302, was seized, the release said.

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The department also registered 10 FIRs for the sale, distribution, and transportation of banned food items such as pan masala and gutkha. Nine persons were arrested, and stock worth ₹46,76,631 was seized in these cases. In addition, around 1,270 kg of other food items, including milk and dairy products, bakery items and edible oil, valued at approximately ₹1,29,762, were seized.

Call for public participation

Mundhe also called for public participation in food and drug safety enforcement. He said this should become a public movement and added that people were joining in because it concerned everyone's health.

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He said food and medicine should be safe and standard, and urged citizens to report any wrongdoing. He added that food business operators, enterprises, and drug licence holders should comply with regulations to ensure complete self-compliance and prevent regulators from having to take action.

The High Court's order and the FDA Commissioner's response have come amid the department's broader food safety drive across Maharashtra, with Mundhe maintaining that the action against the Pune sweets shop was justified and that the department would decide its next step after examining the written order.