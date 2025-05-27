Amid worsening tensions with India, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that he is willing to engage in peace talks with India to resolve all issues between the two countries. The issues between the two countries, as referenced by Sharif, included Kashmir, the water issue, and trade.

His remarks came at a joint press conference with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the second leg of his four-nation tour.

"We want to resolve all disputes, including the Kashmir issue and the water issue, through negotiations and are also ready to talk to our neighbour on trade and counter-terrorism,” he said.

During the same press conference, he also warned that Pakistan would respond if India chose the path of war.

“But if they choose to remain aggressors, then we shall defend our territory like we have done a few days ago,” he said. “But if they accept my offer of peace, then we will show that we really want peace, seriously and sincerely.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's zero-tolerance approach to terror, while accusing Pakistan of treating terrorism as a tool of statecraft.

Speaking at a rally in Bhuj, PM Modi warned Pakistan to either live and let live in peace or face Indian bullets. "Sukh chain ki zindagi jiyo, roti khao, warna meri goli to hai hi. (Live in peace, eat your bread quietly — otherwise, my bullet is always ready.)," he said.

He also accused Islamabad of not taking any action against the Pahalgam massacre, while adding that terrorism is their bread and butter. PM Modi further commented that he gave a free hand to the armed forces when Pakistan did nothing for 15 days.

Pakistan has reportedly expressed renewed willingness to engage in talks with India following precision military strikes under Operation Sindoor. India, however, has clarified that dialogue will focus on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and terrorism.

"We have a very clear position on Kashmir. There is only one matter left - the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK). There is nothing else to talk about. If they talk about handing over terrorists, we can talk. We don't have any intention of any other topic," government sources had told India Today TV.

In an apparent reference to US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, New Delhi has also made it clear that any talks between the two nations must remain bilateral without the involvement of any third party.