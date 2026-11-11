Weather forecast: Heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, snowfall in Kashmir, fog in Delhi; here’s what IMD predicts for November 11-15

The system is expected to move northwestwards and become a well-marked low-pressure area during the following 24 hours.

Delhi weather forecast for November 11–13

Delhi is likely to see partly cloudy skies with shallow to moderate fog in the morning on November 11, 12 and 13.

On November 11, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 27°C and 29°C, while the minimum may be 14°C to 16°C.

On November 12, the maximum temperature is likely to be 27°C to 29°C and the minimum 15°C to 17°C.

On November 13, the maximum temperature may remain between 28°C and 30°C, while the minimum is expected to be 15°C to 17°C.

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Shallow fog was recorded at Palam and Safdarjung airports on November 10. Visibility at Safdarjung fell to 700 metres in the morning, while Palam recorded visibility of 800 metres.

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Rain and snowfall likely in Kashmir

A Western Disturbance is likely to bring rain and snowfall to parts of the Western Himalayan region until November 13.

Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad are likely to receive rain on November 10–11 and November 14–16.

The region is expected to see more widespread rain on November 12–13. Heavy rain is also likely on November 12.

The Kashmir Valley may receive heavy rain and snowfall on November 12.

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Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive rain during November 10–16, while Uttarakhand may see rain on November 12–13.

Heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, Kerala

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive heavy rain on November 10 and 11, and again on November 15 and 16.

Kerala and Mahe may also receive heavy rain on November 16.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to see thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 40–50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph, on November 10–12 and November 15–16.

Tamil Nadu recorded very heavy rain in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM on November 10. Oothu recorded the highest rainfall at 13 cm.

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Andaman and Nicobar Islands to see heavy rain

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive widespread rain from November 10 to 16.

Heavy rain is likely between November 10 and 14. Thunderstorms and strong winds of 40–50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are also expected during November 10–14.

The islands recorded 7–11 cm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM on November 10. Mayabunder recorded 7 cm.

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Northeast states also likely to receive rain

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may receive light to moderate rain during November 10–12.

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive heavy rain on November 10.

Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on November 10–11.

Tripura recorded 7 cm of rain during the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM on November 10. Kathalia recorded 7 cm.

Low-pressure area to form over Bay of Bengal

The IMD has said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 13.

It is expected to move northwestwards and become a well-marked low-pressure area during the following 24 hours.

Fishermen have been warned about adverse weather conditions over the southeast Bay of Bengal from November 13 to 15. A warning is also in place over the Andaman Sea until November 15.

No warning has been issued for the Arabian Sea.

What the IMD has advised

Heavy rain and strong winds may cause waterlogging, flooding in low-lying areas, fallen trees and damage to crops and weak structures. Road and rail services may also be affected in some areas.

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People have been advised to stay indoors during thunderstorms and avoid standing under trees.

During lightning, people should stay away from water bodies and unplug electrical and electronic equipment.

People in areas under heavy rain warnings should keep track of weather updates and be ready to move to safer places if needed.

Heavy rain warnings from November 10 to 16