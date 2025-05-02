Weather Update: Delhi gripped by heavy rain, thunderstorms. Red alert issued, flights affected

Delhi experienced heavy rain, severe thunderstorms and squally winds early Friday, prompting a red alert and causing significant flight disruptions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of winds reaching 70-80 kmph, coupled with heavy rainfall, which resulted in waterlogging in several areas such as Lajpat Nagar and Dwarka.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"Some flights had been impacted due to the inclement weather in the national capital," the IMD said, urging passengers "to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information."

The Delhi airport and airlines like Air India and IndiGo advised passengers to remain informed about flight updates. Air India highlighted that the weather adversely affects flight operations in northern India. This inclement weather has provided a respite from the heat but has also caused significant delays and disruptions in flight schedules. "Air India also said that flight operations in parts of northern India were affected due to adverse weather."

The IMD has extended its severe weather warnings beyond Delhi, predicting thunderstorms, squally winds, and heavy rainfall in parts of north, east, and south India. Areas such as Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Odisha are expected to experience these conditions. "The IMD said on Thursday night" that regions including Odisha might face wind speeds of up to 60-70 kmph, potentially causing damage to crops and power lines. "The weather department warned of possible damage to thatched huts, standing crops and trees and disruption in power and communication lines due to the breaking of branches in the three districts in Odisha."

Advertisement

Residents in affected areas are advised to stay indoors, avoid trees and electric poles, and take shelter in sturdy structures. Farmers have been directed to halt operations temporarily. "People have been advised to take shelter in pucca structures, avoid taking shelter under trees, and stay away from electric poles and live wires," and "Farmers have been asked to suspend their operations due to the inclement weather forecast."

In Odisha, heavy rains and strong winds from Kalbaisakhi led to the uprooting of trees at the Chief Minister's residence. The storm, while offering relief from a prolonged heatwave, has also resulted in extensive destruction. Fire services quickly responded to remove the debris. "A senior official said this swift action mitigated further danger.