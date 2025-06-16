Weather update: Delhi heatwave eases with showers, but 42°C highs persist until June 20

Delhi sizzled at 41°C on Monday with high humidity and cloudy skies, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are offering short bursts of relief as the capital inches toward monsoon season.

The capital is emerging from an intense heat spell, with recent highs crossing 45°C. On June 16, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 33°C and a maximum nearing 42°C. Though clouds offered some shade, humidity levels remained high, making outdoor conditions uncomfortable.

Rain showers and occasional thunderstorms are forecast for the next few days, with the India Meteorological Department predicting temperatures hovering around 42–43°C until June 19. A dip to 36°C is expected by June 20, as overcast skies and more consistent rain take hold.

Relief is expected to build as the southwest monsoon, already active across southern states, advances northward. The monsoon is projected to reach Delhi around June 25, bringing lower temperatures and more sustained rainfall.

Across India, the weather remains sharply divided. While North India, including Jaipur and Patna, is still baking at 38–43°C, the south is under the full influence of the monsoon. States like Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are reporting heavy to very heavy rainfall and milder temperatures ranging from 25°C to 33°C.

In central and western India, including Gujarat and Maharashtra, the monsoon is progressing slowly, with heavy rain reported in coastal areas like Konkan and Goa. Eastern regions such as Kolkata and Bihar are experiencing pre-monsoon showers, with the full monsoon front expected soon.