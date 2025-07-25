Weather Update: IMD issues extended rainfall warning for Mumbai, warns of 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' in Thane

Mumbai is preparing for an extended period of rain throughout the weekend following a significant downpour on Friday, July 25. The continuous rain has prompted the weather department to issue an orange alert, cautioning that "heavy to very heavy showers" are expected. Residents are advised to take precautions as the alert signifies "be prepared to take action" due to potential flooding and transportation disruptions.

The adverse weather conditions have affected local transportation, with train services experiencing delays. Visibility issues have led to reduced train speeds across multiple lines. Authorities suggest that people remain indoors and stock up on essential supplies, emphasizing the need to stay safe during this orange alert period.

In Thane, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places." Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued for the Raigad region as monsoon activities intensify across western India. This highlights the severe weather expected in these regions, urging residents to remain vigilant.

Beyond Mumbai and Thane, similar forecasts have been announced for the districts in the Konkan-Goa region and the ghat areas of central Maharashtra. The Marathwada region is also expected to experience "Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph" and "light to moderate" rainfall.

The Mumbai police have used social media to communicate warnings, advising: "Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and nearby districts, citizens are advised to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary, avoid coastal areas, and drive cautiously." This public advisory stresses the importance of safety and caution during adverse weather conditions.

Furthermore, the police have reassured residents with another message: "Our officials and staff are on high alert and ready to assist Mumbaikars. In case of any emergency, please dial 100 / 112 / 103." This statement underscores the readiness of emergency services to provide necessary assistance.

The continuous monsoon rains underscore the need for residents to remain cautious, especially in the face of disrupted services and potential hazards. Authorities are working diligently to manage the situation and ensure public safety amid this challenging weather.

With significant rainfall forecast over the next few days, residents are encouraged to monitor updates and follow instructions from local authorities to mitigate risks and ensure their well-being during this period.