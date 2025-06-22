Weather update: Yellow alert in Delhi. Gusty winds, thunderstorms, and rain expected this week

A yellow alert has been issued for Delhi as light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are expected to hit the city, the Indian Meteorological Department said Sunday.

Residents of the national capital should brace for gusts up to 40 km/h and intermittent showers after the IMD flagged possible weather disruptions under a yellow alert warning. The alert indicates conditions that could cause localized inconvenience.

Saturday brought only 0.1 mm of rainfall, but IMD forecasts suggest more significant weather activity in the coming days. The maximum temperature on Sunday settled at 36.2°C, slightly below the seasonal norm, while the minimum touched 28.4°C. Humidity levels stood at 78% by early evening.

The weather department expects the mercury to peak at 34°C on Monday, with a low of 27°C.

Despite the changing weather, Delhi's air quality held steady. The Central Pollution Control Board recorded the AQI at 98 at 4 p.m., placing it in the “satisfactory” category. AQI levels between 51 and 100 suggest acceptable air quality, though some pollutants may be a concern for a small number of sensitive individuals.

IMD’s alert is part of broader efforts to prepare the city for monsoon activity, which tends to bring both relief from heat and challenges like waterlogging and traffic disruption.