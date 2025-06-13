'We'll be over there immediately': Donald Trump offers help to India to probe Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad

US President Donald Trump on Thursday night said that the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed 241 lives, was terrible. Trump further said that he has told India that the US will do anything it can following the "horrific" plane crash.

While addressing the media, the US President stated, "The plane crash was terrible. I've already told them if there is anything we can do. It's a big country, a strong country. They'll handle it, I'm sure. But I let them know that anything we can do, we'll be over there immediately. It was a horrific crash. It looks like most are gone. They actually may have a couple of survivors."

Advertisement

Related Articles

He also commented on what could have caused the plane crash, touted to be one of India's worst airline disasters in decades.

"Nobody has any idea what it might be. We saw the plane. It looked like it was flying pretty well. It didn't look like there was an explosion. Just looked like the engines had maybe lost power. That is a terrible crash. It's one of the worst in aviation history," he said.

#WATCH | Air India Plane Crash | US President Donald Trump says, "The plane crash was terrible. I've already told them if there is anything we can do. It's a big country, a strong country. They'll handle it, I'm sure. But I let them know that anything we can do, we'll be over… pic.twitter.com/c5nekLKnrk — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025

Air India confirmed 241 fatalities from flight AI-171, which crashed after departing Ahmedabad for London. The Boeing 787-8, carrying 242 passengers and crew, met with the accident on Thursday.

Advertisement

Passengers included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian. "We regret to inform that of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities," the airline stated. The sole survivor, a British national, is receiving medical care.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that the plane gave a MAYDAY call but then did not respond to calls by the airport traffic control (ATC).

Air India pledged cooperation with authorities investigating the crash. Air India chairman Natarajan Chandrasekharan said that at present, “our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families.”

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event,” he said.

Advertisement

This is the first crash involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, as per Aviation Safety Network database. US-based Boeing said it was "working to gather more information".