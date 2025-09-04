We'll make them bite the dust in elections': Manoj Jarange's warning to Fadnavis govt, says agitation will continue

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange on Thursday warned that if Marathas are let down on the reservation issue, they will “make them (governing parties) bite the dust” in elections. He said all members of the community will be brought under the OBC category.

Jarange spoke to reporters at a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where he has been admitted after ending his five-day hunger strike in Mumbai. He has been demanding reservation in education and government jobs for Marathas.

“If the Hyderabad and Satara gazettes are not implemented in a month, we will make them (ruling parties) bite the dust in the upcoming elections. Step by step, I will ensure that the entire Maratha community is included in the OBC category,” Jarange was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

He ended his protest on Tuesday after the Maharashtra government set up a committee to give Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas who can show historical records of Kunbi heritage. Kunbis are listed as an OBC group in the state. He added that his fight is for Marathas across Maharashtra.

“The agitation will continue as the Marathas in the Konkan region are yet to be covered. The people of Konkan should avail themselves of the reservation benefits, or else they will regret it after 40-50 years. They should not listen to anyone and put their future generations in jeopardy,” he said.

On the government forming a cabinet sub-committee to speed up welfare measures for OBCs, Jarange said he had no objection.

“If we get something, they (some OBC leaders) make demands. They always whine. But if OBCs benefit from it, we are happy. If the government is initiating such steps for OBCs, they should also constitute sub-committees for Dalits, Muslims, tribals and farmers,” he added.

Meanwhile, senior OBC leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal has opposed the government decision to fast-track Kunbi certificates for Marathas. On Wednesday, he skipped a cabinet meeting and said he may challenge the move in court.