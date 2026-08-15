'We'll provide AI skill training to 1 crore youth': PM Modi's big announcement on Independence Day 2026

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PM Modi's AI training announcement

Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi highlighted the growing importance of artificial intelligence and its potential to shape India's future. The Prime Minister announced that the government has resolved to provide AI skills training to 1 crore youth in the next year. He said the objective is to ensure that young Indians develop the capabilities required to compete and lead globally in the field of artificial intelligence.

"Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I wish to make an announcement for the youth of the country: We have resolved that in the coming one year, we will work to provide AI skill training to 1 crore youth, so that the youth of our nation possess the capability to lead the world in the domain of AI as well," Modi said.

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Youth are the driving force

During his Independence Day address, Modi underlined the central role of young people in India's development. "When I speak of a Viksit Bharat, when I speak of advancing the nation at high speed, who is the greatest beneficiary of this? Who is the greatest driving force behind all these efforts?" he said, describing India's youth as the country's driving force.

Modi said the youth have an "immense role to play" in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation.

India eyes global AI leadership

The Prime Minister said the AI training initiative is aimed at creating a generation of skilled young Indians capable of leading the world in the rapidly evolving technology. "So that the youth of our nation possess the capability to lead the world in the domain of AI as well," Modi said.

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The announcement comes as AI continues to transform industries, workplaces and the global technology landscape. By setting a target of training 1 crore youth within the next year, the government is seeking to expand India's pool of AI-skilled talent and prepare its young workforce for an increasingly technology-driven economy.