‘We’re always increasing indigenous components’: Macron responds to criticism of Rafale deal

French President Emmanuel Macron has defended India’s proposed acquisition of 114 Rafale fighter jets, saying the agreement would strengthen bilateral security ties while accelerating domestic manufacturing and job creation.

Speaking on the negotiations, Macron said the arrangement is structured to steadily increase indigenous participation, with French manufacturer Dassault Aviation working with New Delhi to expand locally sourced components and produce more critical systems within India.

“We are always increasing indigenous components. It’s part of the dialogue between the company and your government,” Macron said, addressing criticism of the purchase. He argued that the deal would make India “stronger,” enhance strategic coordination between the two countries, and generate employment through localisation.

Macron emphasised that Paris is “extremely committed” to maximising local production, aligning the programme with India’s push to expand its defence industrial base and reduce reliance on imports. Greater domestic manufacturing, he noted, would also build long-term strategic trust.

The remarks followed approval by India’s Defence Acquisition Council for the procurement of 114 fighter jets for the Indian Air Force, along with six Boeing P-8I maritime patrol aircraft for the Indian Navy and additional combat missiles. The council meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The clearance comes as the Air Force’s squadron strength has dropped to 29, well below the authorised level of 42, prompting concerns about operational readiness. Once completed, the acquisition is expected to take India’s Rafale fleet to around 150 aircraft, while the Navy will induct 26 carrier-compatible variants.

Calling the deal “a new step forward,” Macron said cooperation could expand into submarines, engines and helicopters, citing ongoing industrial partnerships involving India’s Tata Group and European aerospace major Airbus.

The defence discussions coincided with talks between Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which the two leaders agreed to elevate ties to a “Special Global Strategic Partnership.” They also announced new collaborative initiatives, including joint centres focused on AI in healthcare, digital science and aeronautics skilling.

In addition, agreements were signed to set up a Hammer missile manufacturing venture and an H125 helicopter final assembly line in India — projects both sides say reflect a broader shift from a buyer–seller relationship to co-development and co-production.

“We don’t have just a strategic partnership. We have a special global strategic partnership, which is unique both for India and France,” Macron said.