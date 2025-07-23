West Arctica, Saborga, Poulvia, Lodonia: Fake embassy, envoy, diplomatic number plates uncovered in Ghaziabad 

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has uncovered a fake embassy operating from a rented bungalow in Ghaziabad and arrested the alleged mastermind, Harsh Vardhan Jain, at the location. Officials said Jain had converted a bungalow in Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar into an 'embassy' for the so-called West Arctica and claimed to represent other self-styled micronations such as Saborga, Poulvia and Lodonia.

Advertisement

Related Articles

He posed as their ambassador and used luxury cars with fake diplomatic number plates to make his operations appear legitimate.

The STF acted on inputs from central agencies and raided the premises on July 22, arresting Jain. Investigators found that he used morphed photographs with global leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, to influence people and present himself as a powerful diplomat.

The investigation revealed that Jain's racket mainly involved duping individuals and companies by promising to facilitate overseas business deals and employment opportunities. He also allegedly operated a hawala network through shell companies.

During the raid, the STF recovered several fake diplomatic items, including four luxury vehicles with diplomatic plates, twelve diplomatic passports of 'micronation' states, forged documents with Ministry of External Affairs seals, two fake PAN cards, thirty-four counterfeit seals of various countries and companies, two fake press cards, Rs 44.7 lakh in cash, foreign currency from multiple nations and eighteen additional fake diplomatic number plates.

Advertisement

Jain's past reportedly includes suspected links with controversial godman Chandraswami and international arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi. In 2011, a case was registered against him for possessing an illegal satellite phone, police said.

A fresh case has been registered at Kavi Nagar police station, and further legal proceedings are underway. Police added that more arrests could follow as they investigate Jain's network and possible collaborators.