West Asia conflict: Delhi CNG price to rise by ₹3.89 per kg; check latest CNG rates here

CNG retail prices in India (with effect from August 29, 2026)

Source: IGL website

According to the press release, global LNG prices have nearly doubled since July 2026 following the re-escalation of the West Asia crisis, which has affected LNG cargo movements through the Strait of Hormuz. It added that Europe is also moving with urgency to increase its natural gas storage ahead of the winter season, adding to pressure in the market.

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IGL said these developments have come at a time when CNG consumption in India is seeing a significant jump alongside a fast-growing economy and rising consumer demand. To meet this increase in demand, a significant portion of gas supplied to the CNG segment is being sourced through imported spot LNG, which has led to a considerable rise in input gas costs for the segment.

The company described the latest change as a "calibrated revision" meant to partially offset the increase in input gas cost while ensuring continuity and reliability of CNG supplies. It said that even after the revision, Delhi's CNG retail price will continue to be among the most economical options for consumers.

IGL said Delhi's CNG retail price remained more or less stable during the Hormuz crisis even as international gas benchmarks rose sharply over the same period. It cited a change of about 7.8 per cent in Delhi CNG retail price between late February 2026 and August 2026, compared with about 105 per cent in Europe's TTF gas benchmark, which rose from $11.36 per MMBTU to $23.35 per MMBTU, and about 113 per cent in Asia's JKM LNG benchmark, which rose from $10.99 per MMBTU to $23.41 per MMBTU.

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Domestic PNG prices in India

There, however, has been no change in domestic PNG rates. Domestic PNG price in Delhi continues to be at ₹49.59 per SCM.

Source: IGL website

In the release, IGL said it remains committed to maintaining CNG as a competitive, cleaner and dependable mobility fuel and will continue to make every possible effort to optimise its sourcing cost in the interest of consumers.