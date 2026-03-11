West Asia conflict: 'First secure enough reserves of LPG, oil, gas' — Mamata attacks Centre over commercial LPG shortage

Amid the ongoing energy supply disruption linked to the West Asia crisis, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday criticised the Union government over the emerging shortage of cooking gas and petroleum products, saying adequate reserves should have been secured before restrictions were imposed.

In an interview with a Bengali television channel, Banerjee said the country should have been better prepared to deal with possible supply shocks in LPG and other fuels.

According to her, the government needed to build adequate strategic reserves of cooking gas, oil and natural gas before introducing measures to manage the current situation.

She alleged that the Centre was prioritising political issues rather than focusing on energy security at a time when consumers in several parts of the country were facing difficulty in getting LPG refills.

“The government should first secure enough reserves of LPG, oil and gas. Restrictions without proper preparation only add to the difficulties of ordinary people,” Banerjee said.

Referring to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in some states, she added that the Centre appeared more active on political matters than on addressing the challenges emerging from the fuel supply situation.

Banerjee also claimed that the absence of a clear and timely policy response could create opportunities for hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinders and petroleum products.

While authorities have also warned of strict action against black marketing and overcharging, state administrations have been asked to keep close watch on distribution networks.

Meanwhile, the Union government has announced a series of steps aimed at stabilising supplies and preventing panic buying.

Officials from the petroleum ministry said oil marketing companies have been directed to increase the distribution of LPG cylinders and closely monitor stock levels across states.

The Centre has also asked fuel retailers and distributors to prevent hoarding and maintain regular supply to households.

Additional LPG consignments are being arranged through imports where required, while strategic petroleum reserves are being assessed to cushion any prolonged disruption in global supply.

Government officials said the situation is being reviewed regularly and measures are being taken to ensure that households continue to receive essential cooking fuel without major disruption.