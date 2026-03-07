West Asia conflict: 'PM Modi wasn't briefed about Iran strikes because...,' says Israel's Foreign Minister

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar clarified on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not briefed on the strikes against Iran because the final decision was only made after his visit ended.

Modi’s two-day trip to Israel concluded on February 26. Two days later, a joint Israel-US offensive—which killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei—was launched. Sa’ar, speaking virtually at the Raisina Dialogue, emphasised that while relations with India have deepened over the years, the timing of the military action was strictly a matter of late-breaking developments.

Advertisement

Related Articles

He indicated that the decision to move forward with the attack was made only after negotiations between the US and Iran collapsed.

"But we could not brief Prime Minister Modi on this because the decision was taken only on Saturday early morning," he said.

Sa’ar detailed the motivations behind the military action, citing the need to remove "existential threats" from the region. He noted that Iran has continued to advance its nuclear program, develop ballistic missiles and support groups like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.

Looking toward the future, Sa’ar suggested that a fundamental shift in Tehran is necessary for long-term security.

"Probably we will have to see a change in the regime in Iran," he said. Gideon Sa'ar added that Israel is targeting Hezbollah because the group joined the war "against the will" of the Lebanese people, as it serves Iran's interests.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the US State Department on Friday approved a potential foreign military sale worth around $151.8 million to Israel. The package includes munitions and related support equipment, according to Reuters.

Moreover, clashes took place when Israeli commandos reportedly conducted a rare operation in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley near the Syrian border, according to Al Jazeera. Hezbollah fighters intercepted the commandos, which led to active clashes in the area. This indicates a potential expansion of the conflict, as Israeli ground activity had previously been concentrated in southern Lebanon.

Besides this, rocket sirens blared across northern Israel after the Israeli military detected rocket launchers from Lebanon. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that alerts were activated across the border areas.