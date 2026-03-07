West Asia crisis: Domestic LPG cylinder prices up ₹60 in metros, commercial costlier by ₹115. Check latest rates here

The price of domestic LPG cylinders in India has risen by ₹60, and commercial cylinders by ₹115, effective from Saturday, 7 March. The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) website displays the updated pricing, reflecting the impact of ongoing tensions in the Middle East on energy costs.

Currently, non-subsidised LPG cylinders cost ₹913 in Delhi, ₹939 in Kolkata, ₹912.50 in Mumbai, and ₹928.50 in Chennai. Commercial cylinders are now priced at ₹1,883 in Delhi, ₹1,990 in Kolkata, ₹1,835 in Mumbai, and ₹2,043.50 in Chennai.

Prices vary by state due to local sales taxes or VAT.

This is the second LPG price increase in 11 months, with the previous hike occurring in April last year. Prices for Ujjwala beneficiaries remain unchanged, according to news agency PTI.

Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries will continue to get a subsidy of ₹300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills per year. Around 10 crore poor people have got free LPG connections since the scheme kicked off in 2016.

According to industry insiders, the price hike is a direct response to the surge in global energy costs triggered by the conflict in West Asia. They noted, however, that even with this adjustment, India’s cooking gas remains the most affordable in the region.

Despite this adjustment, government officials and industry sources have reiterated that the country’s fuel stocks remain robust, and citizens should not be concerned about supply disruptions.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri assured consumers that India's fuel availability remains stable.

“Our priority is to ensure the availability of affordable and sustainable fuel for our citizens, and we are doing it comfortably. There is no shortage of energy in India, and there is no cause of worry for our energy consumers,” the minister said in a post on X.

Indian Oil Corporation addressed concerns circulating on social media, describing them as baseless.

“India has sufficient fuel stocks, and supply and distribution networks are functioning normally. IndianOil is committed to maintaining an uninterrupted fuel supply across the country. Citizens are requested not to panic or crowd fuel stations and to rely only on official sources for accurate information,” the company said in a statement on X.

The government has directed all LPG refineries to boost production to maintain adequate availability nationwide. Officials told ANI that India continues to be in a comfortable position regarding LPG reserves, with stocks considered sufficient to meet domestic demand.

Government sources quoted by ANI say India is in a “very comfortable position” regarding the availability of crude oil, petroleum products, and LPG supplies despite concerns about possible interruptions through the Strait of Hormuz. The country’s diversified crude import strategy has contributed to this resilience.