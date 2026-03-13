West Asia crisis: Govt tracks flights, fares as 1.5 lakh passengers return from Gulf

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the West Asia region and its impact on air travel between India and countries in the Gulf, as airlines adjust operations to ensure passenger safety and maintain connectivity.

According to the ministry, flight operations by Indian carriers to and from Riyadh resumed on 12 March 2026, after temporary disruptions caused by regional tensions. Authorities said airlines are making necessary operational changes in line with prevailing conditions to ensure the safe and orderly conduct of flight services.

Between 28 February and 11 March 2026, a total of 1,50,457 passengers travelled from Gulf countries to India, highlighting the importance of the India–West Asia air corridor for both travellers and airlines. The ministry said the situation is being monitored on a continuous basis to minimise disruption and maintain smooth passenger movement.

On 12 March 2026, Indian airlines scheduled 57 inbound flights from cities across West Asia, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Fujairah, Jeddah, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah, Riyadh and Sharjah. The ministry noted that these flights are subject to operational feasibility and may be adjusted depending on regional developments.

MoCA said coordination with airlines, airport operators and other stakeholders remains a priority to ensure that services continue with minimal inconvenience to passengers. The government is working with carriers to address logistical challenges that may arise due to changing airspace conditions or security-related restrictions.

The ministry is also keeping a close watch on airfares, amid concerns that disruptions could lead to sharp increases in ticket prices. Officials said airlines have been advised to maintain reasonable fare levels and avoid excessive pricing during the period of heightened demand.

Passengers have been urged to stay in contact with their respective airlines for the latest information on flight schedules, cancellations or rescheduling. The ministry emphasised that real-time updates are important as flight operations may change at short notice depending on the situation in the region.

MoCA said it will continue to maintain heightened oversight of air travel between India and West Asia and will issue further advisories if required.

“The Ministry will continue to review the situation and provide further updates as necessary,” the official statement said, adding that ensuring passenger safety and maintaining essential connectivity remain the government’s top priorities.