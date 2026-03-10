West Asia crisis impact: Amid commercial gas shortage, Bengaluru's iconic Vidyarthi Bhavan staring at a shutdown

In sad news for Bengalurians, the city's iconic Vidyarthi Bhavan is staring at a shutdown due to a severe commercial gas shortage. Of the 4 dosa tawas, 2 have already been switched off to reduce gas costs.

If a fresh supply of gas does not come today, one of the city's most popular breakfast institutions may be shut by noon tomorrow.

The development comes almost a day after Bengaluru Hotel Association announced that the city's hotels and restaurants will shut down due to a sudden and severe shortage of commercial gas supplies due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia involving Iran, the US and Israel.

"Since the gas supply has stopped, the hotels will be closed from tomorrow," the association stated. They added, "In addition, our hotel industry will also face difficulties until the gas supply returns to normal."

The association said that the closure would affect essential services for students, medical staff, and the general public. It also called for the central government's intervention to resume supplies and provide support to the hotel and restaurant industry.

Honorary President of the association, P. C. Rao, noted that owners want to stay open, but they have no choice.

He said, "Without gas, food and refreshments will not be available at the hotels starting tomorrow. Hotels will not open. We have spoken and have sent communications to central ministers. We have also brought the matter to their notice through some MPs from Bengaluru. Without gas, it will not be possible to prepare food, so the government should respond immediately. Let them (government) cut (supplies) to an extent, if required. We, too, are aware of the situation and know the reasons."

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticised the price hikes of ₹115 for commercial and ₹60 for domestic cylinders. He said, "Everyone is of the opinion that this is a lot. What they are doing is not right."

(With PTI inputs)