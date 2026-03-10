West Asia crisis impact: Amid commercial LPG shortage, Puducherry hotels move to low-fuel menus

Hotels across Puducherry are quietly tightening their operations as a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has started to bite the hotel and restaurant industry across the country. While kitchens are still running, hoteliers have started cutting down menus and altering service timings to stretch their remaining fuel supply, hoping the situation improves before stocks run out.

In Puducherry, hotels have begun adjusting their daily operations following a disruption in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders. The shortage, reportedly linked to the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, has forced several establishments to rethink how they use their limited fuel stock.

Some hotels have introduced what owners call “low-fuel menus” to cope with the shortage. A hotel owner told PTI that instead of serving regular tiffin items during the evening hours, they now limit sales to tea, coffee and juices between 4 pm and 7 pm. The move is aimed at conserving the LPG cylinders currently in stock.

According to an LPG dealer in the region, the central government has directed that available LPG supplies be prioritised for domestic consumers. As a result, the supply of commercial cylinders to businesses such as hotels and restaurants has been temporarily suspended.

“We are not receiving refills for the commercial sector. We have been instructed to ensure that domestic consumers get priority,” the dealer said.

Hoteliers say they are currently managing operations using whatever cylinders they already have. One hotel owner said his establishment normally requires six commercial LPG cylinders but has only three in stock at the moment.

“I’m not sure how we will manage once the present stock is exhausted,” he said, adding that owners are trying to stretch supplies through careful planning.

Despite the shortage, hotels say they are honouring commitments already made to customers. Those who have booked banquet halls or events earlier have been assured uninterrupted food service.

However, new customers are being informed in advance about the possibility of limited food services. Some hotels are also not allowing outside catering for functions, saying the restrictions are being communicated clearly so that there are no complaints later.

One hotelier was seen approaching an LPG dealer to request continued supply of commercial cylinders, but the dealer said there was little he could do under the current directives.

He advised hoteliers to manage with existing stocks and wait for the supply situation to improve.

Although restaurants and hotels in some neighbouring states have reportedly shut down due to LPG shortages, dealers say such a situation has not yet arisen in Puducherry. For now, domestic consumers remain largely unaffected, with household LPG supply continuing as usual.