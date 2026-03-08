West Asia disruptions: Air India to run 30 extra flights today, IndiGo resumes Europe ops; check full schedule

Air India and Air India Express are operating additional flights between India and the United Arab Emirates on March 8 to assist passengers affected by ongoing airspace disruptions across West Asia, even as several scheduled services to Gulf destinations remain suspended.

The airlines said some routes remain operational because airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman is still open, allowing services to continue between India and cities such as Jeddah and Muscat. However, restrictions across other parts of the region have forced airlines to cancel multiple flights while arranging additional services to help stranded travellers.

In a statement on Saturday, Air India said it was continuing regular operations on certain routes despite the regional disruptions. "With airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman remaining open, Air India and Air India Express continue to operate their scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat."

"Air India is maintaining scheduled flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Jeddah and back. Air India Express continues scheduled operations connecting Muscat with Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai and Kannur, as well as services between Jeddah and Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangaluru."

At the same time, both airlines have added extra flights between India and the UAE after receiving approvals from Indian and local authorities. "Air India will operate additional non-scheduled flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Dubai and back, while Air India Express will operate 30 additional flights between India and UAE cities - Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah," the airline said.

The following scheduled flights are planned to operate on 8th March 2026

Following additional non-scheduled flights are planned for 8 March

Several services to Gulf destinations remain suspended as the conflict in the region continues to disrupt aviation routes.

All scheduled flights of Air India Express to and from Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Kuwait, and Riyadh stand cancelled until 13 March, while Air India's scheduled flights to and from Dammam, Doha and Riyadh remain cancelled until 10 March.

Air India said that guests booked to travel on any of the cancelled flights may conveniently rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund. It further said passengers seeking rebooking or cancellation should use the airline’s official channels.

"Air India guests are advised to raise their rebooking or cancellation requests on the airline’s website at http://airindia.com. For more information, please contact the 24x7 customer support hotline at +911169329333 or +911169329999."

Air India Express said passengers travelling from the UAE could switch to alternate services being operated by the airline. "Air India Express guests booked to travel from any station in the UAE can conveniently rebook their flights without additional charges on Air India Express' additional commercial flights operating from any UAE station to any destination in India."

Low-cost carrier IndiGo also said it would continue operating services on March 8 despite the regional disruptions. On 8th March 2026, our planned operations are as follows: We are pleased to restart our Europe operations, reconnecting customers with key destinations across the region. IndiGo will also continue to operate flights to 8 destinations in the Middle East," the airline said.

Airlines across the region have been adjusting schedules as aviation routes are affected by the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States, which has triggered airspace restrictions across parts of West Asia and disrupted passenger travel across the Gulf.