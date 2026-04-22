West Bengal elections 2026: What prediction markets reveal about BJP vs TMC close contest

West Bengal elections: As India approaches the 2026 state elections, an unconventional data source is offering insight into how the West Bengal contest is being viewed globally — prediction markets. The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections will take place on Thursday, covering 152 constituencies across 16 districts, with polling scheduled from 7 am to 6 pm.

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A total of 1,478 candidates, including 167 women, are in the fray in this phase, with nearly 3.6 crore voters eligible to cast their ballots. Polling will be conducted across 44,376 booths, including around 3,000 auxiliary booths, of which 5,444 will be exclusively managed by women.

What the data shows for West Bengal

Among all Indian state elections currently being watched on crypto-based platform Polymarket — Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry — the West Bengal market has attracted the highest level of activity. Trading volumes have crossed $2 million, significantly ahead of other states.

This is a notable signal.

In prediction markets, higher trading volume typically indicates stronger interest and, often, greater uncertainty about the outcome. Markets with clear frontrunners usually see lower speculative activity, while tightly contested elections tend to draw more participation.

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The elevated activity in West Bengal suggests that traders view the election as highly competitive, with no decisive outcome priced in at this stage.

West Bengal state election currently has the highest traded volume among all Indian state elections.



Very interesting data point from Polymarket.



More than $2 million in volume now. pic.twitter.com/SkGqyLuJVy — Save Invest Repeat 📈 (@InvestRepeat) April 21, 2026

What the market is hinting at

High trading volumes typically suggest one thing: uncertainty. Unlike states where outcomes appear relatively predictable, West Bengal is being viewed as a tight race with no clear winner yet.

This aligns with the political reality on the ground.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, continues to have a strong grassroots network and a well-established welfare model. These factors have helped it maintain dominance in past elections.

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At the same time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has significantly strengthened its position in the state over the last few years. Since the 2019 general elections, it has emerged as the principal challenger, turning West Bengal into a direct contest between two major forces.

What could decide the election in Bengal

Several key factors are likely to influence the final outcome:

Welfare vs Anti-Incumbency: TMC’s welfare schemes remain popular, but signs of voter fatigue could emerge

BJP’s Expansion: The party’s organisational growth and central leadership backing add competitiveness

Local Issues: Jobs, rural economy, and governance will matter for undecided voters

Why West Bengal stands out

Compared to states like Tamil Nadu or Kerala, where political patterns are more stable, West Bengal presents a more fluid and competitive landscape. That explains why both political observers and global traders are paying closer attention to it.

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Interpreting the signals

It is important to approach prediction market data with caution. Participation on platforms like Polymarket is global and may not fully reflect ground realities such as local voter behavior, regional alliances, or last-mile campaign execution.

However, these markets have historically shown an ability to aggregate diverse information quickly—from political developments to macro narratives—into price signals.

What it mean for the election

The strong interest in West Bengal on prediction markets aligns with the broader perception of the state as a key political battleground. The contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP remains closely watched, with both sides seen as having viable paths to victory.

MUST READ: No land, no car, no luxuries: Take a look at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s net worth

At this stage, prediction markets are not pointing to a clear winner. Instead, they are highlighting one core message: uncertainty.

Prediction markets are platforms where participants trade contracts based on the outcome of future events, such as elections. Prices on these platforms fluctuate in real time, reflecting the collective expectations of traders. In simple terms, if a political party is seen as more likely to win, the value of its contract rises, and vice versa. These markets are often interpreted as sentiment gauges rather than precise forecasts.

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While election betting is prohibited under Indian law, Polymarket has listed contracts on several Indian state elections, including West Bengal. The platform allows users worldwide to place real-money bets using cryptocurrency, placing it outside Indian regulatory oversight.