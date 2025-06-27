West Bengal 'gangrape' horror: Woman raped in Kolkata law college's campus, 3 held including TMC youth leader

A woman was allegedly gang-raped inside Kolkata’s South Calcutta Law College on Wednesday evening, triggering fresh outrage in a city still reeling from a similar case at a medical college six months ago. Three men, including two students and a student wing leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress, have been arrested.

The assault reportedly took place between 7:30 pm and 10:50 pm on the college campus. According to the woman’s complaint, the main gate was locked before she was raped inside the security guard’s room. The 24-year-old had arrived earlier that day to submit examination forms and was initially sitting inside the college union room.

Police said the arrested men include Monojit Mishra, 31, a former student and current general secretary of the South Kolkata district of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP); Zaib Ahmed, 19, a first-year student; and 20-year-old Pramit Mukherjee, also a student.

Mishra and Ahmed were picked up from the Kasba area on Thursday evening. Their mobile phones were seized. Mukherjee was arrested later that night from his residence, and his phone was also confiscated.

The accused were produced before a court on Thursday and sent to five days’ police custody.

Police have conducted a preliminary medical examination of the woman, and witness statements have been recorded. The crime scene has been secured pending forensic analysis.

The incident has prompted strong political reactions.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari accused the police of negligence, saying, “The entire Kolkata Police has been taken to Digha (for Rath Yatra). What is Kolkata Police doing there? The Chief Minister has no right to be in her chair.”

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya posted on X, calling the incident “horrific” and blaming the ruling TMC for what he described as “turning West Bengal into a nightmare for women.” He referenced the earlier gang rape case at RG Kar hospital and said the BJP would ensure justice for the victim.

Responding to the allegations, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said, “It is an extremely serious matter. I am not aware of it, so let me get an update from the police and I shall speak.”