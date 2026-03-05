West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigns ahead of crucial 2026 elections in state

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has resigned from his post. He has sent his resignation letter to the President of India, OSD to Governor confirmed, ANI reported.

The reason for his resignation -- which comes ahead of the assembly election in the state -- is not known yet.

Bose, who was appointed Bengal governor on November 17, 2022, told PTI: "Yes, I have resigned. I have been the Governor of Bengal for three-and-a-half years; it's enough for me."



He, however, did not disclose the grounds of his sudden resignation and whether there was any political pressure that may have prompted his decision.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed that Tamil Nadu Governor and ex-deputy NSA, R N Ravi, will hold additional charge of West Bengal following Bose's exit.

"I have learnt from Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) that RN Ravi will replace CV Ananda Bose as Bengal governor," Banerjee wrote on her social media handle.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, whose four-year tenure witnessed a tumultuous period and constant confrontation with the State government, has been transferred to West Bengal.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will discharge the functions of Governor of Tamil Nadu, a Rashtrapathi Bhavan communique said. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has been informed by the Union Government about the change, sources said.